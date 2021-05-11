PixelFLEX Adds Tour Quality Production LED Display To New EF Economy Line

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American-based LED manufacturer, PixelFLEX offers creative solutions, reliable products, and dependable services for industry-leading LED display technologies and solutions. After launching the EF Series for permanent installation in 2019, PixelFLEX is now launching a new line of tour quality production LED displays in the EF Series product line. The new EF Series Production line delivers flexibility in both design and budget.

The EF Series production line offers a feature-rich, yet economical solution for indoor LED solutions. This ensures the high-quality standards you expect from PixelFLEX, while providing a complementary option to the FLEX Tour product line. The new EF Series as a whole is an exceptional solution for event spaces, churches, and corporate facilities by offering flexibility in mounting options, pixel pitch options between 1.9 and 4.8, and brightness up to 1,200 Nit.

"Our customers are often tasked with producing a high-end, show-stopping experience within a tight budget," said Angelia Patty, PixelFLEX CEO. "The EF Production line gives our customers the ability to deliver on budget and exceed expectations from both experience and long term use."

PixelFLEX's industry expertise and project experience, combined with their full service in-house support team, continues to solidify the brand as a reliable and trusted resource from project inquiry through the lifespan of the product. Their real-world working industry knowledge fused with their ability to create fully custom solutions, combines to deliver an exceptional client experience.

"As an existing PixelFLEX customer, it was an easy choice to add the EF line to expand upon our LED display," said Chris Clark, Director of Media at Southside Baptist Church. "Having the ability to leverage the flexibility of this product line from both an application and budget standpoint was a huge win for our production team as we welcome our members back to our building."

The EF Series from PixelFLEX is built to fit your needs from design and install to application and experience. It's plug-and-play scaling technology and camera-friendly display gives your team the ability to create without boundaries. Amplify your next LED display and PixelFLEX will ensure it's an experience like none other. Learn more about the EF Series product line and technical specifications here .

About PixelFLEX

PixelFLEX is an American-based LED manufacturer that offers creative solutions, reliable products, and dependable service for industry-leading LED display technologies and solutions. PixelFLEX offers one-of-a-kind design for small to large scale tours, events or installation through an award-winning line of LED video walls and video screens. Learn more about the full line of indoor and outdoor products at PixelFLEXled.com.

SOURCE PixelFLEX

Related Links

pixel-flex.com

