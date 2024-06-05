PixelFLEX Announces Groundbreaking Partnership with Podium One Racing

Transforming Virtual Racing Experiences and Reducing Carbon Footprint.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PixelFLEX LED, a leader in innovative dvLED solutions, proudly announces a pioneering partnership with Podium One Racing, a top manufacturer of driving simulators. This collaboration aims to elevate the race car driving simulation experience for both professional racers and eSports enthusiasts.

The innovative partnership between PixelFLEX LED and Podium One Racing is setting new standards with their cutting-edge driving simulators. These simulators offer an unmatched race car driving experience, combining advanced dvLED solutions with state-of-the-art simulation technology. Learn more on our blog, The Future of Racing: The Elevation of Driving Simulators with Direct View LED Screens, at https://pixelflexled.com/future-of-racing/ PixelFLEX LED and Podium One Racing Simulator with curved direct view LED technology.

This partnership comes at a crucial time, addressing the growing demand for immersive simulation experiences driven by the rise of virtual racing and professional driving training setups. PixelFLEX and Podium One are meeting this demand while also addressing the critical need for sustainability within the racing industry.

The upgraded simulator will be showcased at InfoComm in Las Vegas, Nevada, from June 12-14th. Attendees can register for a test drive through the PixelFLEX event page.

A report from Carbon Credits reveals that Formula 1 aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030, with a significant portion of its carbon footprint stemming from logistics, transportation, and fan travel. The development of the 180-degree curved LED screen addresses these issues by providing a high-fidelity, bezel-free simulation that reduces the need for physical travel and transportation of vehicles and equipment, thereby lowering direct and associated emissions.

The enhanced simulators mark a significant step forward in sustainability for the racing industry. By offering an immersive, eco-friendly alternative to traditional racing practices, the partnership is not only responding to the increasing demand for virtual racing experiences but also contributing to global efforts to combat climate change.

Environmental impact is not the only advantage of racing simulators. The recent success of the "Gran Turismo" movie has underscored the public's growing recognition of simulators as essential training tools.

Specifically designed for the professional market, the new simulator represents a major advancement over traditional triple monitor or projector setups. This custom-designed system, featuring high-resolution direct view LED, offers a panoramic experience with a 180-degree viewing angle. With an exceptional refresh rate of up to 240Hz, it delivers unparalleled immersion without the distraction of bezels. This upgrade meets the demands of individuals and companies seeking the cutting edge in simulation technology.

Lando Norris, a current Formula 1 driver for McLaren and an avid sim racing enthusiast has attested to the invaluable experience that driving simulators can provide. Norris highlighted that simulators could replicate the nuances of real-world racing, allowing drivers to refine their techniques and strategies, ultimately leading to improved performance on the track.

In a 2020 interview with F1 Racing, Norris shared that the driving simulator he uses at home is key to improving performance on the track. "They know what corners you can push the track limits, what corners you can't, kerbs you can take, kerbs you shouldn't take. How to maximize the car's potential, whether it's gearshifts, fuel usage, DRS usage, or ERS usage," Norris shared.

"All of these little things, which sound quite simple, add up to quite a bit of lap time. A lot of it just begins with hours and hours and hours, days in fact, spent on the game and knowing these little things inside out and exploiting those little things. That's just the edge they get."

eSports venue investors and enthusiasts now have a compelling opportunity to be at the forefront of this sustainable and revolutionary racing experience. The FLEXCurve is not just an advancement in technology; it's a step towards a more sustainable and exciting future for racing.

For more information about the PixelFLEX and Podium One partnership, visit the website or contact their press office.

About PixelFLEX LED:

PixelFLEX LED is a leader in the production and innovation of high-quality direct view LED display solutions. From portable and fixed installations to fully customizable options, PixelFLEX LED offers a comprehensive range of products designed for indoor, outdoor, and production applications. Based in Nashville, TN, PixelFLEX LED is dedicated to delivering top-tier, customer-focused solutions globally.

SOURCE PixelFLEX