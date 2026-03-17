PixelFLEX Launches Formal Partner Program to Elevate AV Integration Companies Across the U.S.

New program gives AV integrators exclusive pricing, rebates, U.S.-based support, and the tools to win more LED projects and grow their business.

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PixelFLEX, a U.S.-based supplier of direct-view LED display solutions headquartered just outside of Nashville, Tennessee, today announced the official launch of the PixelFLEX Partner Program. The program is designed to expand the company's commitment to the AV integration companies it serves. It provides a structured framework of benefits, tools, and support built specifically around the needs of integrators who install and manage LED display projects.

What separates PixelFLEX from other direct-view LED suppliers? In this video, our team shares what makes PixelFLEX a different kind of partner for AV integrators: U.S.-based support, rigorous quality control, fast response times, and a lead-sharing model that puts more opportunities in your pipeline. Speed Speed

The PixelFLEX Partner Program gives certified integration partners access to exclusive product pricing and a volume-based annual rebate structure. Partners also receive dedicated account and project management, hands-on LED training, co-branded sales and marketing tools, and access to PixelFLEX's Nashville showroom. The full backing of a U.S.-based support team, recognized for some of the fastest response times in the industry, is included from day one.

The program also includes a price-lock option for long-lead projects and flexible payment terms. PixelFLEX also passes qualified inbound opportunities directly to its integration partners. This lead-sharing model is a practice that sets the company apart from most direct-view LED suppliers in the market.

We built this program because we understand what AV integrators are up against every day. The deadlines, the jobsite pressure, the responsibility of delivering something that reflects directly on their reputation. Our team has been in their shoes. We know what it means to need a partner who shows up prepared, answers the phone, and stays until the job is done right. That's what PixelFLEX has been built on and this program is our commitment to delivering every project, for every partner with greater ease and excellence. Johnny Poole, Vice President of Sales, PixelFLEX

PixelFLEX has built strong partnerships with AV integration companies across the country and continues to invest in the success of every company it works with. The PixelFLEX Partner Program brings that commitment into a consistent, scalable structure designed to serve both new and existing partners at the highest level.

PixelFLEX's partner model is built around early engagement. The company offers pre-bid engineering drawings, specification support, and project consultation from the earliest stages of a build. Every unit goes through PixelFLEX's triple QC process at its Nashville facility. That includes component inspections, third-party acceptance testing, and a full pre-build validation before anything leaves the warehouse.

The AV integration industry deserves a direct-view LED partner that takes their success as seriously as they do. The PixelFLEX Partner Program is the clearest expression of that commitment we have ever put forward. It is not just a pricing structure. It is a declaration of how we intend to operate, and a promise to the integrators who choose to build with us that we will be there every step of the way. Angelia Andrews, Chief Executive Officer, PixelFLEX

The PixelFLEX Partner Program is open to AV integration companies nationwide. Interested companies can learn more and apply at pixelflexled.com/partner-program. The PixelFLEX team will also be presenting the program in person at InfoComm 2026. The event takes place June 17 through 19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About PixelFLEX

PixelFLEX is a U.S.-based direct-view LED supplier headquartered just outside of Nashville, Tennessee. The company delivers integration-ready LED display solutions for AV integrators, design consultants, and end-users across markets including corporate, hospitality, higher education, house of worship, retail, and live events. PixelFLEX is known for its U.S.-based engineering support, rigorous quality control process, and a partnership model that engages integration companies from the bid stage through post-installation service. Learn more at pixelflexled.com.

SOURCE PixelFLEX