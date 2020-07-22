Pixelworks Delivers Immersive HDR Gaming and Video Experience to ROG Phone 3

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced that the recently launched ASUS ROG Phone 3 integrates the Company's patented high-efficiency color calibration, HDR tone mapping and brightness smoothing features to deliver a spectacular visual experience to mobile gamers. In addition, the new smartphone model sold into China will be offered in conjunction with Tencent Games, a division of Tencent, producing vibrant colors with greater contrast and detail for videos as well as support for gaming content from Tencent.

With HDR certification on leading video streaming sites, ROG Phone 3 users will enjoy access to a wider variety of immersive content, including the latest HDR titles from Netflix, Amazon and YouTube. As the phone's adaptive display responds to changes in ambient lighting, smooth brightness control eliminates potential flickering or flashing as the screen gradually dims in dark environments, for superior eye comfort.

Built on five generations of mobile display processing solutions from Pixelworks, this is the third-gen ROG Phone to utilize the Company's technology, delivering a stunning visual experience:

- Every ROG Phone 3 is factory-tuned with patented display calibration technology by Pixelworks, resulting in an average delta-E of 0.5 (lower is better), meaning that no deviations from perfect color accuracy can be detected by the human eye. High-Efficiency Calibration - The technology uses a rapid, high-precision color checker to calibrate for standard sRGB and DCI-P3 color gamuts in a fraction of the time of other approaches, enabling every smartphone's display to be efficiently tuned during production.

- The technology uses a rapid, high-precision color checker to calibrate for standard sRGB and DCI-P3 color gamuts in a fraction of the time of other approaches, enabling every smartphone's display to be efficiently tuned during production. Industry-leading HDR - Pixelworks' precision HDR tone mapping provides unprecedented contrast and color depth with up to 1 billion hues and access to more HDR content with certification from top content providers, including Amazon, Netflix and YouTube.

- Pixelworks' precision HDR tone mapping provides unprecedented contrast and color depth with up to 1 billion hues and access to more HDR content with certification from top content providers, including Amazon, Netflix and YouTube. Smooth Brightness Control - An innovative new adaptive display feature that utilizes over 4,000 steps of ultra-smooth brightness control to optimize the viewing experience in response to changes in ambient lighting, especially in dark environments.

"Our loyal gamers have come to expect a vivid display experience with precise color accuracy and eye comfort for hours of gaming and entertainment enjoyment on our ROG gaming smartphones," commented Bryan Chang, General Manager, Smartphone Business Unit at ASUS. "ROG Phone 3 is our third-generation gaming smartphone with Pixelworks visual processing, and they continue to deliver authentic visuals for a captivating experience to our tight-knit gaming community."

Built with an AMOLED display that has a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and 391 ppi pixel density, the ROG Phone 3 with Pixelworks display processing technology takes gaming to stunning new heights with crisp, vibrant colors, and superior visual quality that is optimized for HDR content from leading streaming providers.

"We are excited to partner with ASUS on their latest ROG Phone 3 to raise the bar on the gaming experience with absolute color accuracy, HDR tone mapping and our new Smooth Brightness Control," said Anthony Gioeli, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Video Devices, Pixelworks. "Today's gaming content reproduces life-like environments, scenes and characters. Pixelworks' advanced display technologies make these scenes come alive on screen, delivering a captivating and authentic experience. We look forward to continuing our ongoing partnership with ASUS and Tencent."

Availability

ASUS announced and officially launched the ROG 3 Phone on July 22, 2020 to the global markets, and the gaming smartphone is expected to be commercially available in the third quarter.

About ROG

Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world's best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, laptops, desktops, monitors, audio equipment, routers and peripherals. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. Learn more about the choice of champions at http://rog.asus.com.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has a 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. Pixelworks is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.

Note: Pixelworks and the Pixelworks logo are registered trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

