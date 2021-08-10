Pixelworks Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Announces Realignment Plan and Strategic Equity Investments Into Pixelworks Shanghai

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter and Recent Highlights

Mobile revenue increased sequentially and year-over-year to a record, driven by expanded adoption of both hardware and software-based visual processing solutions across a growing number of launched smartphones

ASUS launched Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip flagship smartphones incorporating Pixelworks' leading color calibration, DC Dimming and HDR tone mapping technology

Projector revenue increased over 100% sequentially and 30% year-over-year, reflecting a recovery in customer and end market demand

Secured $10.6 million co-development agreement with existing Japanese OEM customer to develop an advanced SoC for a planned next-generation product family for the 3LCD Projector market

co-development agreement with existing Japanese OEM customer to develop an advanced SoC for a planned next-generation product family for the 3LCD Projector market Appointed Mr. Lei ( Leo) Shen , a seasoned mobile industry executive, to the newly created position of Senior VP & General Manager to lead continued growth and expansion of Mobile business in China

, a seasoned mobile industry executive, to the newly created position of Senior VP & General Manager to lead continued growth and expansion of Mobile business in Announced a strategic plan to transform Pixelworks' Shanghai subsidiary ("PWSH") from an R&D center into a profit center for the Mobile, Projector, and Video Delivery businesses, including the positioning of that subsidiary to qualify and seek an initial public offering on the STAR Market in China

subsidiary ("PWSH") from an R&D center into a profit center for the Mobile, Projector, and Video Delivery businesses, including the positioning of that subsidiary to qualify and seek an initial public offering on the STAR Market in Signed agreements for funding commitments into PWSH from private equity and strategic investors, with our existing partner MTM contributing amounts in RMB equivalent to approximately $20.0M and new investors Verisilicon, Canaan, and Chipone Technology contributing amounts in RMB equivalent to approximately $3.1M , $3.1M , and $4.6M , respectively

and new investors Verisilicon, Canaan, and Chipone Technology contributing amounts in RMB equivalent to approximately , , and , respectively Signed agreements for funding commitments into PWSH by employee stock ownership platforms representing approximately 75% of PWSH employees and totaling amounts in RMB equivalent to approximately $12.3M .

"We had a solid and very busy second quarter, highlighted by revenue growth of over 50% on both a sequential and year-over-year basis," stated Todd DeBonis, President and CEO of Pixelworks. "Mobile revenue set another quarterly record, as we continued to gain increased traction across an expanded number of OEMs and launched models during the first half of the year. Also in the second quarter, our projector business benefited from a significant market recovery as well as increased demand, with revenue more than doubling from the first quarter. Consolidated gross margin also expanded significantly in the quarter to above 50% and contributed to sequential and year-over-year improvement in our bottom-line results.

"Additionally, as announced today we have completed a series of actions as part of a broader strategic plan designed to accelerate Pixelworks' future growth and success by transforming our existing Shanghai R&D center (PWSH) into a profit center. This will enable us to enhance the focus of our mobile, projector, and video delivery businesses on their global center in Asia, increasing our ability to access capital, ecosystem partners, customers, and key talent. In conjunction with these efforts, we have secured commitments for significant capital investments in PWSH from a combination of private equity, strategic partners and our current employees in China. Longer-term, we intend to continue to take steps to qualify PWSH for an initial public offering on the STAR Market in China. We believe a listing in China will provide expanded access to future potential growth capital at what could be meaningfully higher valuations than what Pixelworks trades at today in the U.S. This plan will also allow Pixelworks to increase the focus on its TrueCut business, as well as other licensing opportunities.

"Overall, we have executed well during a dynamic and supply-constrained environment. Our team's aggressive and ongoing efforts to secure committed capacity from both our foundry and backend packaging partners has been effective and enabled us to support a large majority of the product demand from our customers. We've also expanded our pipeline of mobile design-ins on next-generation smartphones across both existing and new tier-one mobile OEMs. In July, we taped-out our seventh-generation visual processor for Mobile, which we will be sampling with select customers in the third quarter. Looking to the second half of the year and into the first half of 2022, we have strong bookings from a combination of mobile and projector customers. The magnitude of our growth will depend on continued execution from all areas of the organization and support from our supply chain partners."

Strategic Plan and Pixelworks Shanghai Subsidiary

The Company has been engaged in a strategic plan to transform its existing subsidiary, Pixelworks Semiconductor Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd ("PWSH") into a profit center for its mobile, projector, and video delivery businesses. The global center of those businesses continues to be in Asia, and the steps taken by the Company to date and going forward are intended to improve its ability to access capital, customers, and talent. The Company has operated PWSH as its primary R&D center in Asia for over 15 years and feels that the time is right to take advantage of that existing footprint and develop PWSH as a full profit-and-loss center underneath the Company for the mobile, projector, and video delivery businesses. Most of these steps have been completed or will be completed before the end of 2021.

This plan will further enable PWSH to seek qualification to file an application for an initial public offering on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Sci-Tech innovAtion boaRd, known as the STAR Market (the "Listing"). The Company believes that the Listing will have many benefits, including improved access to new capital markets and the funding of its growth worldwide. The Company presently intends to qualify PWSH to apply for the Listing so that the Listing is consummated in the first half of 2023.

In support of its strategic plan, Pixelworks entered into an agreement with a private equity fund and other strategic investors that are based in China, as well as with entities owned by approximately 75% of PWSH employees, under which committed investments will be made in exchange for equity interest in PWSH. The private equity funds are affiliates of MTM, to which the Company sold common stock in December of 2020, and the strategic investors are funds owned by Verisilicon, Canaan, and Chipone Technology.

In aggregate, the capital increase agreements consist of the commitment by employee entities to pay amounts in RMB equating to approximately $12.3 million in exchange for total equity interest of 5.95% in PWSH, reflecting a pre-money valuation of the RMB equivalent of approximately $172.7 million, and by non-employee investors to pay amounts in RMB equivalent to approximately $30.8 million in exchange for total equity interest of 10.45% in PWSH, reflecting a pre-money valuation of the RMB-equivalent of approximately $246.8 million. Following the closing of these transactions, Pixelworks would continue to hold an 83.6% equity interest in PWSH.

The Company will continue to maintain its global headquarters in the United States and operate its TrueCut business, as well as other licensing businesses, out of that headquarters. The Company is committed to maintaining its listing on the Nasdaq Global Market.

Additional information related to the strategic plan and associated capital increase agreements can be found in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Form 8-K filed August 9, 2021.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Revenue in the second quarter of 2021 was $14.1 million, compared to $9.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $9.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. The over 50% sequential and year-over-year increase in second quarter revenue reflected a significant rebound in demand in the projector market combined with continued strong growth and record revenue in the mobile market.

On a GAAP basis, gross profit margin in the second quarter of 2021 was 50.6%, compared to 40.2% in the first quarter of 2021 and 54.6% in the second quarter of 2020. Second quarter 2021 GAAP operating expenses were $11.6 million, compared to $11.6 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $11.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

On a non-GAAP basis, second quarter 2021 gross profit margin was 52.7%, compared to 43.7% in the first quarter of 2021 and 59.2% in the year-ago quarter. Second quarter 2021 non-GAAP operating expenses were $10.1 million, compared to $10.2 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $9.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

For the second quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a GAAP net loss of $4.4 million, or ($0.08) per share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $8.1 million, or ($0.16) per share, in the first quarter of 2021 and a GAAP net loss of $6.6 million, or ($0.17) per share, in the year-ago quarter.

For the second quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a non-GAAP net loss of $2.6 million, or ($0.05) per share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $6.4 million, or ($0.12) per share, in the first quarter of 2021, and a non-GAAP net loss of $3.9 million, or ($0.10) per share, in the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2021 was a negative $1.8 million, compared to a negative $5.2 million in the first quarter of 2021 and a negative $2.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at the end of the second quarter of 2021 were $23.6 million, compared to $25.4 million at the end of the first quarter of 2021.

Business Outlook

The Company's current business outlook, including guidance for the third quarter of 2021, will be provided as part of the scheduled conference call.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release makes reference to non-GAAP gross profit margins, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share, which exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, and restructuring expenses, which are all required under GAAP as well as the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments. The press release also makes reference to and reconciles GAAP net loss and adjusted EBITDA, which Pixelworks defines as GAAP net loss before interest income and other, net, income tax provision, depreciation and amortization, as well as the specific items listed above.

Pixelworks management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate the business and establish its operational goals, review its operations on a period-to-period basis, for compensation evaluations, to measure performance, and for budgeting and resource allocation. Pixelworks management believes it is useful for the Company and investors to review, as applicable, both GAAP information and non-GAAP financial measures to help assess the performance of Pixelworks' continuing business and to evaluate Pixelworks' future prospects. These non-GAAP measures, when reviewed together with the GAAP financial information, provide additional transparency and information for comparison and analysis of operating performance and trends. These non-GAAP measures exclude certain items to facilitate management's review of the comparability of our core operating results on a period-to-period basis.

Because the Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial results as presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is included in this earnings release which is available in the investor relations section of the Pixelworks' website.

[Financial Tables Follow]

PIXELWORKS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,

2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue, net $ 14,051 $ 9,270 $ 9,253 $ 23,321 $ 23,027 Cost of revenue (1) 6,940 5,545 4,204 12,485 11,203 Gross profit 7,111 3,725 5,049 10,836 11,824 Operating expenses:









Research and development (2) 6,671 6,785 6,314 13,456 12,581 Selling, general and administrative (3) 4,896 4,854 5,156 9,750 10,349 Restructuring - - - - 592 Total operating expenses 11,567 11,639 11,470 23,206 23,522 Loss from operations (4,456) (7,914) (6,421) (12,370) (11,698) Interest income (expense) and other, net 181 56 (24) 237 30 Total other income (expense), net 181 56 (24) 237 30 Loss before income taxes (4,275) (7,858) (6,445) (12,133) (11,668) Provision for income taxes 107 217 107 324 283 Net loss $ (4,382) $ (8,075) $ (6,552) $ (12,457) $ (11,951) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.08) $ (0.16) $ (0.17) (0.24) (0.31) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 52,283 51,673 39,444 51,980 39,156 ——————









(1) Includes:









Amortization of acquired intangible assets 218 245 298 463 596 Stock-based compensation 76 79 127 155 228 (2) Includes stock-based compensation 610 581 806 1,191 1,454 (3) Includes:









Stock-based compensation 820 772 1,310 1,592 2,383 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 53 60 76 113 152

PIXELWORKS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION *

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,

2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit









GAAP gross profit $ 7,111 $ 3,725 $ 5,049 $ 10,836 $ 11,824 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 218 245 298 463 596 Stock-based compensation 76 79 127 155 228 Total reconciling items included in gross profit 294 324 425 618 824 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 7,405 $ 4,049 $ 5,474 $ 11,454 $ 12,648 Non-GAAP gross profit margin 52.7 % 43.7 % 59.2 % 49.1 % 54.9 %











Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses









GAAP operating expenses $ 11,567 $ 11,639 $ 11,470 $ 23,206 $ 23,522 Reconciling item included in research and development:









Stock-based compensation 610 581 806 1,191 1,454 Reconciling items included in selling, general and administrative:









Stock-based compensation 820 772 1,310 1,592 2,383 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 53 60 76 113 152 Restructuring - - - - 592 Total reconciling items included in operating expenses 1,483 1,413 2,192 2,896 4,581 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 10,084 $ 10,226 $ 9,278 $ 20,310 $ 18,941











Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP net loss









GAAP net loss $ (4,382) $ (8,075) $ (6,552) $ (12,457) $ (11,951) Reconciling items included in gross profit 294 324 425 618 824 Reconciling items included in operating expenses 1,483 1,413 2,192 2,896 4,581 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 4 (20) 18 (16) (7) Non-GAAP net loss $ (2,601) $ (6,358) $ (3,917) $ (8,959) $ (6,553)











Non-GAAP net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.05) $ (0.12) $ (0.10) $ (0.17) $ (0.17)











Non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 52,283 51,673 39,444 51,980 39,156











*Set forth above are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosed by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP actuals should be carefully evaluated. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this document for an explanation of the adjustments made to the comparable GAAP measures, the ways management uses the non-GAAP measures, and the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors.

PIXELWORKS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE *

(Figures may not sum due to rounding)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2021

2021

2020

2021

2020



Dollars per share

Dollars per share

Dollars per share

Dollars per share

Dollars per share



Basic

Diluted

Basic

Diluted

Basic

Diluted

Basic

Diluted

Basic

Diluted Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP net loss







































GAAP net loss

$ (0.08)

$ (0.08)

$ (0.16)

$ (0.16)

$ (0.17)

$ (0.17)

$ (0.24)

$ (0.24)

$ (0.31)

$ (0.31) Reconciling items included in gross profit

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.02 Reconciling items included in operating expenses

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.06

0.06

0.06

0.06

0.12

0.12 Non-GAAP net loss

$ (0.05)

$ (0.05)

$ (0.12)

$ (0.12)

$ (0.10)

$ (0.10)

$ (0.17)

$ (0.17)

$ (0.17)

$ (0.17)









































*Set forth above are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosed by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP actuals should be carefully evaluated. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this document for an explanation of the adjustments made to the comparable GAAP measures, the ways management uses the non-GAAP measures, and the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors.



PIXELWORKS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT MARGIN *

(Figures may not sum due to rounding)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2021

2021

2020

2021

2020 Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit margin



















GAAP gross profit margin

50.6 %

40.2 %

54.6 %

46.5 %

51.3 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets

1.6 %

2.6 %

3.2 %

2.0 %

2.6 % Stock-based compensation

0.5 %

0.9 %

1.4 %

0.7 %

1.0 % Total reconciling items included in gross profit

2.1 %

3.5 %

4.6 %

2.6 %

3.6 % Non-GAAP gross profit margin

52.7 %

43.7 %

59.2 %

49.1 %

54.9 %





















*Set forth above are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosed by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP actuals should be carefully evaluated. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this document for an explanation of the adjustments made to the comparable GAAP measures, the ways management uses the non-GAAP measures, and the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors.



PIXELWORKS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION *

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,

2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of GAAP net loss and adjusted EBITDA









GAAP net loss $ (4,382) $ (8,075) $ (6,552) $ (12,457) $ (11,951) Stock-based compensation 1,506 1,432 2,243 2,938 4,065 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 271 305 374 576 748 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 4 (20) 18 (16) (7) Restructuring - - - - 592 Non-GAAP net loss $ (2,601) $ (6,358) $ (3,917) $ (8,959) $ (6,553) EBITDA adjustments:









Depreciation and amortization $ 906 $ 1,016 $ 871 $ 1,922 $ 1,893 Non-GAAP interest expense (income) and other, net (181) (56) 24 (237) (30) Non-GAAP provision for income taxes 103 237 89 340 290 Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,773) $ (5,161) $ (2,933) $ (6,934) $ (4,400)











*Set forth above are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosed by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP actuals should be carefully evaluated. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this document for an explanation of the adjustments made to the comparable GAAP measures, the ways management uses the non-GAAP measures, and the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors.

PIXELWORKS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



June 30,

2021

December 31,

2020 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,624

$ 31,257 Short-term marketable securities -

250 Accounts receivable, net 6,351

4,672 Inventories 1,577

2,445 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,888

1,010 Total current assets 33,440

39,634 Property and equipment, net 3,900

5,103 Operating lease right of use assets 6,013

6,606 Other assets, net 992

1,081 Acquired intangible assets, net 631

1,207 Goodwill 18,407

18,407 Total assets $ 63,383

$ 72,038 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 2,664

$ 995 Accrued liabilities and current portion of long-term liabilities 8,745

9,452 Current portion of income taxes payable 140

147 Total current liabilities 11,549

10,594 Long-term liabilities, net of current portion 569

1,007 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 4,178

5,088 Income taxes payable, net of current portion 2,673

2,479 Total liabilities 18,969

19,168 Shareholders' equity 44,414

52,870 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 63,383

$ 72,038

