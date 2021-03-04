Pixelworks to Participate at Two Upcoming Financial Conferences in March

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced the Company will participate at the following upcoming financial conferences, both of which will be held as virtual one-on-one events.

Loop Capital Markets Consumer, Industrials and TMT Conference

Participation Dates: Thursday, March 11, 2021

33rd Annual ROTH Conference

Participation Date: Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Portfolio managers and analysts can request a meeting with Pixelworks management by contacting their sales representative at the respective hosting firms.

About Pixelworks, Inc.

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has a 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. Pixelworks is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.

