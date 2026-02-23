TrueCut Motion Receives Endorsement from ODEON Cinemas Group; Prioritizing Motion-Enhanced Premium Movie Experiences

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) ("Pixelworks" or the "Company"), a provider of innovative cinematic and enhanced visualization solutions, today announced an endorsement from ODEON Cinemas Group to bring advanced TrueCut Motion grading technology to its premium auditoriums. Through this endorsement, ODEON Cinemas Group will prioritize screening TrueCut Motion-enhanced versions of blockbuster movies across its premium iSense screens, giving guests the most visually refined version available exactly as filmmakers intended, without distracting motion artefacts.

"We are always looking for innovations to elevate the big-screen experience across our cinemas," said Mike Bradbury, Head of Cinema Technology at ODEON Cinemas Group. "We are pleased to support TrueCut technology in our premium venues, giving guests enhanced visual clarity that preserves the filmmaker's creative intent."

"We're excited to receive ODEON Cinemas Group's endorsement of our TrueCut Motion technology in support of delivering motion-enhanced, premium viewing experiences to more audiences," stated Sevan Brown, Pixelworks EVP Business Development. "This ideal collaboration brings together the benefits of TrueCut Motion's industry-leading content clarity, immersion and realism, with ODEON Cinemas Group's vast network of premium screens to bring superior visual entertainment to millions of moviegoers."

TrueCut Motion is an award-winning technology breakthrough that provides filmmakers with an extended palette of motion looks that has never been possible before. The powerful TrueCut Motion platform allows filmmakers to fine-tune or enhance the motion look of all the action, shot by shot, in post-production, while keeping the intended cinematic look and feel intact. The TrueCut Motion platform also ensures those creative choices are delivered consistently across every screen and optimized on any viewing device — spanning theaters, televisions, mobile and next-generation headsets — in both 3D and standard 2D environments.

About ODEON Cinemas Group

ODEON Cinemas Group is proud to be Europe's largest cinema operator, with brands in the UK, Ireland, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Spain, Italy, Germany and Portugal. We welcome millions of guests each year to enjoy great hospitality while watching the latest films and entertainment in around 280 cinemas and 2,500 screens. We make movies better by developing world-class cinemas that deliver memorable entertainment experiences for our guests, while offering fantastic careers for our people. As an AMC Company, ODEON Cinemas Group is part of the largest movie exhibitor in the world with around 860 theatres and 9,600 screens. Together, we make movies better. For more information, visit www.odeoncinemasgroup.com.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: PXLW) provides industry-leading visualization solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to the home. The Company has more than 20 years of history delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays, and video streaming services. Pixelworks' TrueCut Motion ecosystem allows filmmakers to create visually stunning motion, scene by scene, while ensuring the director's intent is precisely delivered in cinemas or home theaters.

