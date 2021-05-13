Pixelworks to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced the Company will participate at the following upcoming investor conferences, both of which will be held as virtual events.

16th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference

Participation Date: Monday, May 17, 2021

18th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

Participation Date: Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Portfolio managers and analysts can request a meeting with Pixelworks management by contacting their sales representative at the respective hosting firms.

About Pixelworks, Inc.

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. Pixelworks is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.

