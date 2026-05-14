Pixelworks TrueCut Motion Platform Powers Cinematic Innovation for "Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft - The Tour Live in 3D"

Collaboration with Lightstorm Earth, Lightstorm Vision, and Paramount, TrueCut Motion Deliver Unprecedented Motion Clarity for the Global Live Concert Theatrical Event of the Year

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) ("Pixelworks" or the "Company"), a provider of innovative cinematic and enhanced visualization solutions, today announced its pivotal role in the post-production of the groundbreaking concert film, Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft – The Tour Live in 3D. Shot by Lightstorm Vision, produced by Lightstorm Earth, and released globally to theaters by Paramount, the film represents the most technologically ambitious live performance capture ever undertaken.

As one of a select group of world-class post-production vendors, Pixelworks utilized its award-winning TrueCut Motion™ platform to manage the project's uniquely complex motion grading requirements. The production, a collaborative vision between directors James Cameron and Billie Eilish, utilized novel, world-first camera systems and image rendering technologies. Pixelworks' TrueCut Motion platform was essential in harmonizing multiple source frame rates and ensuring that the high-intensity visuals of the tour were brought to the big screen with perfect cinematic motion and clarity.

"This project was a masterclass in technical synergy," said Todd DeBonis, Chairman and CEO of Pixelworks. "Working alongside Lightstorm Earth and the incredible team behind Billie Eilish allowed us to push our TrueCut Motion platform in new uncharted territory. Our goal was to ensure that the immersion of the 3D experience was never broken by motion artifacts, providing a completely seamless, lifelike window into the performance. We are proud to have played a part in this technological breakthrough for concert cinema."

The post-production process required striking a delicate balance between Lightstorm Vision's high-frame-rate capture and traditional cinematic aesthetics. The TrueCut Motion platform enabled the directors to leverage motion grading to precisely tune the motion look of individual shots—preserving the energy of the live performance while eliminating the "soap opera effect" often associated with high-speed digital capture.

The global theatrical rollout, managed by Paramount, has set a new benchmark for premium large-format (PLF) experiences.

Pixelworks wishes to acknowledge the collective effort of the multiple technology providers and post-production houses whose combined expertise made this historic live performance capture and cinematic release possible.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks (NASDAQ: PXLW) provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery, and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The company has a 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to leading consumer electronics and professional display manufacturers.

About TrueCut Motion

TrueCut Motion is a powerful video platform from Pixelworks that provides filmmakers with a new palette for motion. It enables shot-by-shot motion grading, allowing creators to manage judder, motion blur, and frame rates to achieve a consistent, cinematic look across all screens. For more information on TrueCut Motion, visit: www.truecutmotion.com

Note: Pixelworks, the Pixelworks logo, Truecut Motion and Truecut are trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc.

SOURCE Pixelworks, Inc.