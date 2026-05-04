TrueCut Motion Receives Endorsement from Vue, Elevating the Cinematic Standard

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) ("Pixelworks" or the "Company"), a provider of innovative cinematic and enhanced visualization solutions, today announced an endorsement from Vue, the largest privately owned cinema operator in Europe, to bring advanced TrueCut Motion grading technology to more movies screened at Vue.

Through this endorsement, Vue will screen TrueCut Motion-enhanced versions of blockbuster movies, where possible and available, across its screens, including premium large format EPIC by Vue. This ensures guests experience the most visually refined version of a film available, exactly as filmmakers intended, without distracting motion artifacts.

Kiril Enikov, Director of Cinema Technology at Vue, commented: "We're always looking for ways to invest in and enhance the customer experience and the benefits of TrueCut Motion for our screens are undeniable. We experienced the power of this technology firsthand through the great work completed on a joint collaboration, which beautifully showcased how motion-enhanced content provides superior clarity and immersion for our guests."

"We are delighted to receive Vue's endorsement for our TrueCut Motion technology in support of delivering motion-enhanced, premium viewing experiences to more audiences," stated Sevan Brown, Pixelworks EVP Business Development. "Combining TrueCut Motion's industry-leading content clarity with Vue's commitment to providing the best screen and sound technology, sets a new benchmark for premium large format cinematic experiences and creates an exciting opportunity for film makers and studios to bring superior visual entertainment to millions of moviegoers."

TrueCut Motion is an award-winning technology breakthrough that provides filmmakers with an extended palette of motion looks. The platform allows filmmakers to fine-tune or enhance the motion look of all action, shot by shot, in post-production, while keeping the intended cinematic feel intact.

The TrueCut Motion platform also ensures the creative choices of filmmakers are delivered consistently across every screen and optimized for any viewing environment—spanning theaters, televisions, and mobile devices—in both 3D and standard 2D.

EPIC by Vue

EPIC features world-leading HDR laser projection by Barco and advanced light steering technology to deliver up to six times the brightness of a standard cinema screen.

With up to 64-channel Dolby Atmos sound, EPIC creates a fully immersive audio experience that surrounds the audience and brings every scene to life.

EPIC is Vue's biggest and most advanced cinematic experience. Featuring the best screen and sound technology, EPIC sets a new benchmark for premium large format cinematic experiences.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks (NASDAQ: PXLW) is a technology licensing company specializing in cinematic visualization solutions, including industry-leading content creation, delivery and display processing solutions that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality. Pixelworks has more than 20 years of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services.

About TrueCut Motion

TrueCut Motion is a powerful video platform from Pixelworks that provides filmmakers with a new palette for motion. It enables shot-by-shot motion grading, allowing creators to manage judder, motion blur, and frame rates to achieve a consistent, cinematic look across all screens.

For more information on TrueCut Motion, visit: www.truecutmotion.com

Pixelworks and TrueCut Motion are trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc.

SOURCE Pixelworks, Inc.