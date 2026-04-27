Pixelworks VP of Technology Robin Ma to Present at Prestigious World Dialogue on Art and Technology Conference

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) ("Pixelworks" or the "Company"), a provider of innovative cinematic and enhanced visualization solutions, today announced Vice President of Technology, Yue ("Robin") Ma, will deliver a featured presentation at the World Dialogue on Art and Technology Conference to be held April 25-29, 2026 at Shanghai University in Beijing.

Pixelworks’ TrueCut Motion (PRNewsfoto/Pixelworks, Inc.)

Ma is one of eight distinguished keynote speakers invited to present at the conference. Her speech entitled "From Cinematic High Frame Rate to Immersive Cinema " will discuss how Pixelworks' TrueCut Motion technology bridges cinematic tradition and experiential features by modeling human visual perception of motion—enabling filmmakers to preserve artistic intent while closing the "immersive perceptual gap" in next-generation cinema, VR and dome theaters.

Ma's presentation will incorporate real-world examples from major Hollywood productions and discuss the perceptual science that underpins the company's motion appearance model, offering insights into the future of artistic expression in immersive environments.

The World Dialogue on Art and Technology Conference will take place on Apr 28, at The Comprehensive Conference Hall of the Xinhua News Agency National Financial Information Building. Ma's keynote is scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 between 10:30am and10:45am China Standard Time. A transcript of Ma's keynote speech will be made available following the presentation in the Investors Relations section of Pixelworks' website.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks (NASDAQ: PXLW) is a technology licensing company specializing in cinematic visualization solutions, including industry-leading content creation, delivery and display processing solutions that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality. Pixelworks has more than 20 years of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services.

About TrueCut Motion

TrueCut Motion is a powerful video platform from Pixelworks that provides filmmakers with a new palette for motion. It enables shot-by-shot motion grading, allowing creators to manage judder, motion blur, and frame rates to achieve a consistent, cinematic look across all screens.

For more information on TrueCut Motion, visit: www.truecutmotion.com

Pixelworks and TrueCut Motion are trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc.

SOURCE Pixelworks, Inc.