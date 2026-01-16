Pixi Beauty expands its cult-favourite On-the-Glow Blush with three new versatile shades simplifying routines with a multi-use balm

LONDON, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As beauty routines continue to shift toward skin-first, uncomplicated products, consumers are increasingly gravitating toward multi-use makeup formats that deliver a natural, healthy-looking finish with minimal effort. Mintel reports growing consumer preference for cream blush and hybrid makeup products that simplify daily routines while maintaining a fresh, wearable look.

Pixi's On-the-Glow Blush launches three new shades designed to simplify routines and deliver effortless glow. Pixi Beauty Unveils 3 New On-The-Glow BLUSH Shades: Mauve, Cassis and Chantilly

Responding to this shift, Pixi Beauty will expand its cult-favourite On-the-Glow Blush from January 2026, introducing three new shade extensions: Mauve, Cassis and Chantilly. Designed to complement natural skin tones, the creamy balm stick melts seamlessly into skin and can be used on cheeks, lips and eyes to deliver effortless, skin-loving colour.

There's a particular moment Petra Strand has seen thousands of times in her career as a makeup artist: someone sits down looking tired, rushed and a little disconnected from themselves. After one simple touch of colour, something changes. Shoulders lift. Eyes brighten. They recognize themselves again.

"That's the magic I've always chased," says Petra Strand, Founder of Pixi. "Not makeup that masks who you are, but makeup that brings you back to you."

Designed for Real Life

Through ongoing product development and consumer usage observation, Pixi Beauty has identified strong demand for blush formulas that deliver colour and comfort in a single step. On-the-Glow Blush was created to fit real life: intuitive application, fingertip blending and a finish that looks naturally good on the skin without tools or complex techniques.

"Blush is the perfect final step in your routine," adds Strand. "It's the quickest way to look awake and healthy."

Meet the New Shades

The new shade extensions refresh the existing On-the-Glow Blush lineup while staying true to the original formula Pixi fans know and trust.

Mauve : A soft rosy-mauve adding gentle definition

: A soft rosy-mauve adding gentle definition Cassis : A berry tone delivering a fresh, confident flush

: A berry tone delivering a fresh, confident flush Chantilly: A light, luminous shade designed to brighten natural glow

Why Gel-Cream Blush

Gel-cream blush formulas are increasingly favoured for their ability to mimic the look of naturally warmed skin. Rather than sitting on top of the complexion, the balm texture melts in for a seamless, translucent finish.

Formula Highlights

Creamy balm stick texture for a second-skin finish

Multi-use format for cheeks, lips and eyes

Buildable sheer-to-medium colour payoff

Skin-Loving Ingredients

Ginseng to help energize and condition skin

Aloe vera for soothing hydration

Fruit extracts to support skin comfort

On-the-Glow Blush in Mauve, Cassis and Chantilly will be available from January 2026 at PixiBeauty.com and select retailers.

About Pixi Beauty Founded in London by makeup artist Petra Strand, Pixi Beauty creates skin-loving, multitasking formulas designed to deliver radiant, healthy-looking skin with ease. With over 26 years of expertise, Pixi blends trusted actives with everyday innovation. PixiBeauty.com.

