Pixi Beauty Unveils Spring 2026 "Glow, Reimagined" Collection Skin-Loving Essentials for Real Life

"Glow, Reimagined" simplifies skincare and skin-first color with multi-benefit formulas designed for everyday radiance, without an overcomplicated routine.

LONDON, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beauty routines have become louder, longer and more complex. But consumer demand is moving in the opposite direction. In a January 2025 beauty habits study of 3,900 U.S. beauty-buying women, 93% said they look for ways to simplify their routine without compromising results, and 67% regularly purchase multi-functional beauty products. Kantar further notes that rigid, step-by-step routines are giving way to flexible, needs-based moments where products are chosen for how they fit into real life.

Pixi by Petra Spring 2026 Glow Reimagined blends vitamin C, niacinamide and ceramides for skin-first glow. Post this Pixi Beauty Spring 2026 “Glow, Reimagined” Collection: LiquidGlow, Vitamin-C CremeSerum and On-the-Glow Blush in Mauve, Cassis, and Chantilly (PRNewsfoto/Pixi Beauty)

Pixi by Petra's Spring 2026 collection, "Glow, Reimagined," is built for that reality: a curated lineup of skincare, complexion and skin-first color designed to deliver a healthy-looking glow through fewer, high-performance steps. The collection launches January 2, 2026 at PixiBeauty.com and select retailers.

A founder-led philosophy: glow should feel easy

"As a makeup artist, I've always loved the moment when skin looks instantly brighter; like you slept well, drank water and stepped into fresh air," said Petra Strand, Founder of Pixi Beauty. "But most people don't have time for a 12-step routine. With Spring '26, we focused on what actually gets used: multi-benefit essentials and skin-first color that fit into everyday life, so glow feels easy, not like homework."

What "Glow, Reimagined" means

With over 26 years of skin-loving expertise, Pixi's Spring '26 edit brings together trusted formulas and recognizable actives, including vitamin C, niacinamide, ferulic acid, squalane, ceramides and antioxidant-rich superberries. These ingredients appear across five product stories designed to support glow, hydration and barrier comfort.

Spring 26 "Glow, Reimagined" Product Stories

On-the-Glow Blush (New Shades)

Pixi's fan-favorite blush stick expands with Mauve, Cassis and Chantilly. The creamy, buildable balm works on cheeks and lips for an instantly refreshed look. Powered with ginseng, aloe vera and fruit extracts, it blends like skincare and wears like a natural flush.

Vitamin C CremeSerum (New Innovation)

A streamlined daily brightening step featuring vitamin C moisture beads suspended in a hydrating serum base. Formulated with vitamin C, niacinamide and ferulic acid to help support brighter-looking skin and antioxidant defense, without adding extra steps.

LiquidGlow (New Serum Blush)

A lightweight, serum-textured cheek tint available in six shades for a fresh, lit-from-within finish. Formulated with squalane, marshmallow root extract and calendula oil to support comfortable, hydrated wear.

GradualGlow (Skincare-Led Self-Tan Serum)

A daily self-tan serum designed to build a subtle, sun-kissed look over time. Formulated with naturally derived DHA, coconut oil and hyaluronic acid for a cushioned, skincare-forward experience. Does not contain sunscreen.

Antioxidant Collection Expansion

New additions include Superberry Cleansing Whip, Antioxidant Mist and AntioxifEYE Mask Goggles, formulated with superberries, blueberry, green tea, ceramide NP and camellia to support daily antioxidant protection and barrier comfort.

Availability

The Spring 26 "Glow, Reimagined" collection launches January 2, 2026 at PixiBeauty.com and select retailers.

Media Contact: [email protected]



Correction: An earlier version of this release was missing hyperlinks.

SOURCE Pixi Beauty