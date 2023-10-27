Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. Announces Collaborative Research Agreement with Tohoku University School of Medicine

News provided by

Pixie Dust Technologies

27 Oct, 2023, 08:30 ET

NEW YORK and TOKYO, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PXDT) (the "Company"), a Japanese technology company focused on commercializing innovative products and materials utilizing proprietary wave technology, announced a joint research agreement with Tohoku University School of Medicine (the "University") for the purpose of developing and commercializing certain non-pharmaceutical skin disease treatments using wave control technology.

Since 2020, the Company has had an ongoing partnership with the University, combining the Company's wave control technology with University resources and knowledge. While the previous focus of this partnership was on a wide range of societal healthcare issues, today's agreement has the specific focus of pioneering an innovative, non-pharmaceutical approach to skin disease treatment using ultrasonic technology.

About Tohoku University

Name: National University Corporation Tohoku University
President: Hideo Ohno
Location: 2-1-1 Katahira, Aoba-ku, Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture
Established: June 1907
URL: https://www.tohoku.ac.jp/en/

Since its establishment in 1907, Tohoku University has been leading the way in the pursuit of truth, guided by its principles of 'Research First,' 'Open Doors,' and 'Practice Oriented Research and Education.' The University has produced many eminent leaders and achieved globally acclaimed research outcomes that have expanded the horizons of human knowledge and spearheaded transformation and innovation for future societies. In July 2020, the University updated the 'Vision 2030,' first laid out in 2018, and formulated the 'Connected University Strategy.' The University strongly promoted the digitalization of education, research, and co-creation with society, showcasing the roadmap towards a borderless, diverse, and truly inclusive university through the integrated use of cyberspace and physical spaces. In 2021, the University declared the 'Green Goals Initiative,' taking a new step toward creating a prosperous future. Moving forward, the University will continue to evolve alongside society as a comprehensive research university, addressing humanity's shared challenges such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Great Reset in the post- pandemic era, and achieving carbon neutrality, all grounded on solid research.

About Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc.

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. is a Japanese technology company focused on commercializing innovative products and materials utilizing proprietary wave technology. The Company is currently focusing on two areas of product development: (1) "Personal Care & Diversity", where wave control technology is applied to mechanobiology and intervention/assistance in vision, hearing, and touch, and (2) "Workspace & Digital Transformation," where metamaterials (technology that creates properties through structure rather than material) and solutions to commercial design problems, such as in offices or construction sites, are applied.

SOURCE Pixie Dust Technologies

Also from this source

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. Receives the 2023 Good Design Award for the kikippa Speaker

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. Receives the 2023 Good Design Award for the kikippa Speaker

NEW YORK and TOKYO, Oct. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PXDT) (the "Company"), a Japanese technology company focused...
Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. Sets Press Conference for Wednesday, October 18th at 9:00 PM EST

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. Sets Press Conference for Wednesday, October 18th at 9:00 PM EST

NEW YORK and TOKYO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PXDT) (the "Company"), a Japanese technology company focused...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Joint Ventures

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.