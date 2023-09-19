Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. Receives Notice of Delinquency Related to Delayed Filing of Form 20-F

News provided by

Pixie Dust Technologies

19 Sep, 2023, 16:15 ET

NEW YORK and TOKYO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PXDT) (the "Company"), a Japanese technology company focused on commercializing innovative products and materials utilizing proprietary wave technology, today announced that it has received a notice from Nasdaq, dated September 18, 2023, stating that the Company is not in compliance with the periodic filing requirements for continued listing as established by Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). The Notice is a result of the Company's delayed filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2023.

The Company has 60 days from the date of the Notice, or until November 17, 2023, to submit a plan to regain compliance. The Company intends to file the Form 20-F prior to the expiration of the 60-day period.

The Notice has no immediate impact on the listing of the Company's American Depositary Shares, each representing one common share of the Company, on the Nasdaq Capital Market. This announcement is made in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt disclosure of receipt of a deficiency notification.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations or beliefs concerning future events and actual events may differ materially from current expectations. Any such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including the strength of the economy, changes to the market for securities, political or financial instability and other factors which are set forth in the Company's Registration Statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-272476), as amended, and in all filings with the SEC made by the Company subsequent to the filing thereof. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc.

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. is a Japanese technology company focused on commercializing innovative products and materials utilizing proprietary wave technology. The Company is currently focusing on two areas of product development: (1) "Personal Care & Diversity", where wave control technology is applied to mechanobiology and intervention/assistance in vision, hearing, and touch, and (2) "Workspace & Digital Transformation," where metamaterials (technology that creates properties through structure rather than material) and solutions to commercial design problems, such as in offices or construction sites, are applied.

SOURCE Pixie Dust Technologies

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.