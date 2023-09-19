Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. Receives Notice of Delinquency Related to Delayed Filing of Form 20-F

NEW YORK and TOKYO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PXDT) (the "Company"), a Japanese technology company focused on commercializing innovative products and materials utilizing proprietary wave technology, today announced that it has received a notice from Nasdaq, dated September 18, 2023, stating that the Company is not in compliance with the periodic filing requirements for continued listing as established by Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). The Notice is a result of the Company's delayed filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2023.

The Company has 60 days from the date of the Notice, or until November 17, 2023, to submit a plan to regain compliance. The Company intends to file the Form 20-F prior to the expiration of the 60-day period.

The Notice has no immediate impact on the listing of the Company's American Depositary Shares, each representing one common share of the Company, on the Nasdaq Capital Market. This announcement is made in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt disclosure of receipt of a deficiency notification.

About Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc.

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. is a Japanese technology company focused on commercializing innovative products and materials utilizing proprietary wave technology. The Company is currently focusing on two areas of product development: (1) "Personal Care & Diversity", where wave control technology is applied to mechanobiology and intervention/assistance in vision, hearing, and touch, and (2) "Workspace & Digital Transformation," where metamaterials (technology that creates properties through structure rather than material) and solutions to commercial design problems, such as in offices or construction sites, are applied.

SOURCE Pixie Dust Technologies