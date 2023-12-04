Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. to Exhibit at CES 2024

News provided by

Pixie Dust Technologies

04 Dec, 2023, 08:30 ET

iwasemi™ RC-α wins CES 2024 Innovation Award

NEW YORK and TOKYO, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PXDT) (the "Company"), a Japanese technology company focused on commercializing innovative products and materials utilizing proprietary wave technology, today announced that it will exhibit at the Eureka Park Japan Pavilion at CES 2024, which will be held in Las Vegas, USA from January 9 to 12, 2024.

In addition to attending CES 2024, Pixie's transparent sound-absorbing panel iwasemi™ RC-α will be receiving the coveted Innovation Award, which is given to products that are recognized as leaders in the "Home Appliances" category.

iwasemi™ RC-α, which uses acoustic metamaterial technology, is a transparent sound absorbing material that can be attached to glass. In addition to a rectangular shape that allows various patterns to be created like tiles, it is equipped with a fluctuating process to protect privacy in the room. By using plant-derived bioplastic as the material, the Company has reduced its environmental impact and increased transparency. iwasemi™ RC-α blends into any space, creating a quiet environment that allows for conversation.

About CES

CES, which has been held since 1967, was once an exhibition focusing on home appliances, but now it is held in Las Vegas, USA, every January as one of the world's largest technology events. Approximately 117,000 people attended CES 2023.

About Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc.

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. is a Japanese technology company focused on commercializing innovative products and materials utilizing proprietary wave technology. The Company is currently focusing on two areas of product development: (1) "Personal Care & Diversity", where wave control technology is applied to mechanobiology and intervention/assistance in vision, hearing, and touch, and (2) "Workspace & Digital Transformation," where metamaterials (technology that creates properties through structure rather than material) and solutions to commercial design problems, such as in offices or construction sites, are applied.

SOURCE Pixie Dust Technologies

Also from this source

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. Announces Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. Announces Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

NEW YORK and TOKYO, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PXDT) (the "Company"), a Japanese technology company focused...
Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. Announces Collaborative Research Agreement with Tohoku University School of Medicine

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. Announces Collaborative Research Agreement with Tohoku University School of Medicine

NEW YORK and TOKYO, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PXDT) (the "Company"), a Japanese technology company focused...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Trade Show News

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.