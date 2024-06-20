PIXO Launches 'A Winning Reality' Campaign from Newly Appointed Creative Agency LUDWIG+

Campaign reveals Reality Intelligence™ (RI) Revolutionizing XR Training

BINGHAM FARMS, Mich., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LUDWIG+, a fast growing, woman-owned brand actualization and business acceleration company, launches 'A Winning Reality' campaign for PIXO, the industry leader in XR training solutions. The new campaign was revealed at AWE 2024 (Augmented World Expo), the largest AR and VR conference, repositioning PIXO's industry-leading learning innovation and unparalleled service excellence, designed to help global and large-scale training organizations seeking to innovate, grow and scale their businesses. LUDWIG+ was named PIXO's Creative Agency of Record in March 2024.

"Today marks a defining moment in the evolution of PIXO as we launch 'A Winning Reality.' This campaign embodies our promise to help our clients and their customers achieve success every single day," stated Sean Hurwitz, Founder and CEO of PIXO. "We've always built technology to serve real people and solve real problems with real results. LUDWIG+ was masterful in taking our innovations and high service levels to a higher and more human emotional level."

LUDWIG+ also rebranded PIXO's groundbreaking, patented technology as Reality Intelligence™ (RI), powering organizations to integrate PIXO solutions to manage their VR training portfolios with unmatched flexibility, customization, and ease.

"PIXO bridges virtual work experiences to the real world with its new Reality Intelligence," said LUDWIG+ CEO Barbara Yolles Ludwig. "People come to work each day to be successful. With PIXO, powered by RI, performance is elevated, helping everyone achieve 'A Winning Reality.'"

PIXO's refreshed website can be viewed here. The new campaign will roll out on social media platforms, digital mediums and in tradeshows. The campaign will also encompass new sales materials demonstrating the benefits of PIXO, powered by RI. Ads will feature real life work situations, such as a construction site with the headline, "You don't want their first time doing this to be their first time doing this." Or, a machine operator stating, "A pair of goggles can be more protective than a hard hat." The campaign features a new color palette based on pixels and utilizes a VR Headset graphic outline as a branding design element that rehearses the experience.

'The new campaign launches on the heels of LUDWIG+ being named B2 Small Agency of the Year for the second time by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) last week.

About LUDWIG+

LUDWIG+ (L+) is a woman-owned brand actualization and business acceleration agency focused on creating category-disruptive marketing and advertising that fuels business growth, drives brand-defining ideas to every corner of an organization, and elevates people plus business. LUDWIG+ brings a collaborative, interdisciplinary approach to everything it touches - brand positioning, brand architecture, brand identity, strategy, creative, technology, product and development, media planning and buying, digital, social, production, video/editing/animation, public relations, print, email, SEO, CRM for B2B and B2C clients. Learn more at www.ludwigplus.com.

About PIXO VR

PIXO VR is a leading provider of XR training solutions, dedicated to pushing the boundaries of learning innovation. With a focus on delivering real-world results and service excellence, PIXO VR's technologies empower organizations to enhance their training capabilities and achieve unparalleled success.

