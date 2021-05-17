Pizza Hut Continues Delivering Newstalgia with Camp BOOK IT!®, Vintage-Inspired T-shirts and "Once Upon A Time" $10 Tastemaker® Ad

In the land of Newstalgia, where Pizza Hut reigns supreme, you can now get the $10 Tastemaker, fit for a king or a queen. But don't stop there, enroll your kids in Camp BOOK IT!, where they can earn their own Personal Pan Pizza® with some good old fashioned summer reading, if they prove to be so keen.

$10 Tastemaker

The people can rejoice over Pizza Hut's legendary $10 Tastemaker, available at participating locations nationwide1. $10 Tastemaker allows pizza lovers to flaunt their individuality and love for value by ordering a large pizza with up to three toppings – 17 to choose from, 680 potential topping combinations – for only $10. And have no fear, Pizza Hut will get you your $10 Tastemaker, whether you are on a quest for contactless carryout or in need of delivery2.

Camp BOOK IT!

On the heels of the $10 Tastemaker comes a different kind of hero, one focused on fostering a love for reading, rewarding those up for the challenge and keeping your kids engaged throughout the summer months with fun at-home educational activities while there may still be limited access to camps: Camp BOOK IT! As an extension of the beloved BOOK IT! Program, Pizza Hut is proud to announce the opening of enrollment for Camp BOOK IT!, the parent-led summer reading program which makes its return from June through August.

"The BOOK IT! Program was such an integral part of the heyday of Pizza Hut and the childhoods of those we're reaching with our Newstalgia campaign," said Lindsay Morgan, chief marketing officer, Pizza Hut. "It's amazing to now be able to make reading fun for the next generation with great pizza, great books and engaging activities to fill their summer break, especially as uncertainties remain in the coming months."

The process for participating in the digital summer adventure is as follows:

Parents can register their PreK - 6th grade (ages 4 - 12) kids in Camp BOOK IT!, running from June through August, on the BOOK IT! site.

Throughout the summer, the BOOK IT! Program will send enrolled parents fun reading recommendations and activities to extend their reading adventure all summer long.

During those months, parents can log into BOOK IT!'s digital dashboard to track their children's reading progress throughout the program.

When their children meet the reading goal, the parent will receive a certificate by email that includes a serialized code for a free one-topping Personal Pan Pizza from Pizza Hut. The certificate can be redeemed online, in store or via phone3.

As part of the ongoing Newstalgia campaign, parents interested in tapping into their own childhood BOOK IT! kid nostalgia can also grab a limited-edition vintage-inspired BOOK IT! t-shirt from the dedicated shop www.theBOOKITshop.com for just $10 plus tax while supplies last.

"Once Upon A Time" Creative

Finally, the saga comes to an end with the release of Pizza Hut's new "Once Upon A Time" $10 Tastemaker TV spot starring the noble Craig Robinson. The spot features Craig reading a fairytale about the $10 Tastemaker deal while providing a tribute to the BOOK IT! Program and Pizza Hut's commitment to literacy, all while donning a BOOK IT! t-shirt and button.

About Pizza Hut®

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), has more restaurant locations in the world than any other pizza company. Founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kan., Pizza Hut operates nearly 18,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. With easy order options including the Pizza Hut app, mobile site, and Amazon and Google devices, Pizza Hut is committed to providing an easy pizza experience – from order to delivery – and has Hut Rewards®, the Pizza Hut loyalty program that offers points for every dollar spent on food any way you order.

Now more than ever, restaurants have an important role in helping to safely feed families. As the largest pizza brand in the U.S. by store count, Pizza Hut is committed to doing its part. To help keep team members and customers safe, customers can get their favorite Pizza Hut pizza via three contactless offerings: curbside pickup, delivery, or carryout. Additionally, restaurant locations continue to implement health and safety procedures including advising guest-facing team members to wear single-use personal protective gear, pizza box safety seals, pre-shift temperature checks, and counter shields to increase protection between customers and employees.

Pizza Hut is also the proprietor of The Literacy Project, an initiative designed to enable access, empower teachers and inspire a lifelong love of reading. The program is rooted in the foundation set by the Pizza Hut BOOK IT! Program, which is the longest-running corporate supported literacy program, impacting more than 14 million students each year. Pizza Hut is the Official and Only Pizza Sponsor of the NFL and NCAA®.

For more information about Pizza Hut, visit www.pizzahut.com or http://www.pizzahut.com/c/content/sitemap

Contact:

Brett LeVecchio, Pizza Hut

972.338.6730 / [email protected]

1 Ask/click for offer. Limited time offer at certain locations. Extra charge for pan, stuffed crust (where available), extra cheese and additional toppings. Product availability, combinability of discounts and specials, prices, participation and delivery areas, charges and minimums vary. Delivery charge is not a driver tip.

2 Team members do their best to accommodate contactless and other instructions, but availability may vary and is not guaranteed.

3 One certificate per student per visit may be redeemed. Certificate is non-transferable and is not valid at Pizza Hut Express® locations or Taco Bell® and KFC® locations offering Pizza Hut products. California residents: Substitutions that meet the USDA's Smart Snacks in Schools standards are available upon request by contacting or visiting your local Pizza Hut.

SOURCE Pizza Hut

Related Links

http://www.pizzahut.com

