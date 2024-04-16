Pizza Hut Joins Forces with Viral Food Critic Keith Lee to Introduce the FamiLEE Community Pizza

In partnership with Keith Lee, Pizza Hut is donating $50,000 to two underserved public schools to support and honor Keith and Ronnie Lee's community

PLANO, Texas, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pizza Hut is thrilled to announce a partnership with acclaimed food critic, Forbes 30 Under 30 Creator and NAACP Outstanding Social Media Personality winner, Keith Lee, as they team up to support local communities and unveil the FamiLEE Community Pizza. As part of the brand's $12ANY campaign1, the FamiLEE Community Pizza promises to redefine the pizza experience with its unique blend of flavors and community spirit.

Crafted by Keith Lee and featuring his family favorite toppings, pepperoni and bacon on hand tossed crust, the FamiLEE Community Pizza offers a tantalizing taste of culinary excellence and savory combinations. When it comes to pizza preferences, not every famiLEE has the same pizza cravings, so as part of the campaign, the brand is offering the $12ANY promotion alongside the famiLEE pizza that allows each famiLEE to customize their toppings and crust to meet their needs at an affordable price.

"I am blessed to team up with Pizza Hut for the FamiLEE Community Pizza and I'm excited to support causes that hit close to home," said Keith Lee. "This partnership is all about sharing love through food, bringing communities together, and doing what we truly feel is supposed to be done within our space. Pizza Hut has been there during big moments in life with my family, and I'm grateful to be a part of this journey together and I can only be thankful in advance that this pizza will encourage others to do the same."

In addition to his iconic food content that over 16 million people view daily, Keith Lee has always placed a significant value in his roots and community. That is why, as part of this partnership, Pizza Hut and Keith Lee will be donating $50,000 to Southfield ANT and OakHills High School, where Keith and his wife Ronni attended high school in an effort to reflect Lee's dedication to education and community service.

"Keith Lee is a creator who has really been shaping the food industry and one I have been an avid follower of for a long time," said Lindsay Morgan, CMO at Pizza Hut. "His TikTok reviews are authentic and he celebrates community and family. We felt his personal brand was a perfect fit for Pizza Hut, so together we created the FamiLEE Community Pizza so guests can try Keith's recipe and be a part of giving back to his community."

The FamiLEE Community Pizza will be available nationwide for a limited time. For more information, visit pizzahut.com.

1 Only available on Original Pan®, Hand Tossed & Thin 'N Crispy® crusts. Limited time offer at select participating locations only. 10 toppings max. Additional charge for Original Stuffed Crust® or extra cheese. Not available on Big New Yorker or Deep Dish. Taxes and delivery fees separate. Delivery fee is not a tip.

