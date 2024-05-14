PIZZA HUT® ENTERS THE BURGER BUSINESS WITH NEW CHEESEBURGER MELT

Brand Encourages Burger Enthusiasts to 'Cheat On Their Cheeseburger' With Offer for Free Cheeseburger Melts & PEPSI® in the Drive-Thru of Select Burger Chains Across the U.S.

PLANO, Texas, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, Pizza Hut is entering the burger business with a better way to burger. Introducing the new Cheeseburger Melt, a parmesan-crusted thin crust Melt folded and loaded with beef, applewood-smoked bacon, onions, mozzarella, and cheddar, served with Burger Sauce on the side. The savory, cheesy, crunchy menu item ditches the bun (say goodbye to soggy bun burger deliveries) and brings together a medley of flavors for those craving a cheeseburger all wrapped into a crispy thin crust. With this handheld, Pizza Hut has cracked the code for what a cheeseburger should be: portable, crunchy, and oozing with cheese.

For the launch of the new Cheeseburger Melt, Pizza Hut is encouraging burger enthusiasts to cheat on their usual burger chain to prove their new favorite cheeseburger is now from a pizza place instead and even Better With PEPSI®. Starting today, Pizza Hut is deploying delivery drivers to make appearances at certain fast-food burger chain drive-thrus, complete with a QR code displayed on their back windows to scan for a better burger. Those that see the cars in the drive-thrus and scan the QR code asking if they want a better burger will be entered to redeem a coupon for a FREE Cheeseburger Melt and refreshing PEPSI® while supplies last. The offer is available in a few markets where the largest fast-food burger chains are headquartered: Chicago, IL and Miami, FL*.

"As a brand known for exceptional pizzas, venturing into the burger business is an exciting first for us," said Lindsay Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Hut. "We thought we'd kick off our burger journey with something bold. That's why we're making waves in burger chain drive-thrus, serving up our delicious new Cheeseburger Melt for all you burger lovers out there."

Perfect for any lunch or dinner meal occasion, each order of Melts features two slices of Pizza Hut's signature Thin N' Crispy® crust loaded with an abundance of toppings and cheese, folded over, baked to melty perfection and complemented with a dipping sauce that pairs perfectly with the individual-sized meal and a PEPSI®. In addition to cheeseburger, Pizza Hut Melts® are available in four other recipes: Pepperoni Lover's® served with marinara dipping sauce, Buffalo Chicken served with buffalo dipping sauce and ranch dipping sauce, Chicken Bacon Parmesan served with ranch dipping sauce and Meat Lover's® served with marinara dipping sauce.

"For the first time ever, we packed everything you know and love about a cheeseburger into our craveable Thin N' Crispy® crust to develop the new Cheeseburger Melt," said Rachel Antalek, Chief Food Innovation Officer at Pizza Hut. "Unlike a traditional cheeseburger, the Cheeseburger Melt dips perfectly into what we would argue is the world's best burger dipping sauce. We challenge you to find a better burger and sauce experience."

The Cheeseburger Melt is also part of the new My Hut Box™ Offer** that allows guests to choose between Melts or a 2-topping Personal Pan Pizza®, plus a side of fries or 4 boneless wings and a 20oz drink. Melts dipping sauce included. Order a My Hut Box now starting at $6.99 at participating Pizza Hut restaurants nationwide. Click here to find the closest Pizza Hut location.

*INCENTIVES AVAILABLE FIRST-COME, FIRST-SERVED, WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. QUANTITIES ARE LIMITED. Open to legal US residents physically residing in the 50 US/DC who are 18+ years of age. Ends at 11:59:59 pm CT on 5/20/24, or when all available Incentives are depleted (whichever comes first). A minimum of 7,350 Incentives are available. Limit one (1) Incentive per person. Other restrictions apply. For full Terms, visit thecheeseburger.com/terms.

**My Hut Box and Cheeseburger Melts are offered for a limited time only at select participating locations. My Hut Box Pricing varies based on selection. Pizza entrée includes up to 2 pizza toppings and wings side includes selection of 4 Boneless Honey BBQ or Buffalo Medium wings only. Additional charge for wing sauce. Melts come with 1 dipping sauce, no substitutions. Beverage extra. Exclusions apply.

About Pizza Hut®

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum ! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), was founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kansas

For more information, visit www.pizzahut.com

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world.

PEPSI, PEPSI-COLA and the Pepsi Globe are registered trademarks of PepsiCo, Inc.

