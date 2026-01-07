PIZZA HUT TEAMS UP WITH TOM BRADY TO KICK OFF "PIZZA BEFORE THE HUT" CAMPAIGN AND CELEBRATES PIZZA HUT'S BIGGEST PIZZA FOR THE BIGGEST GAMES, NOW $10

Tom Brady has said "hut" more than any other quarterback on the field – and now he's continuing to say "hut" off the field as Pizza Hut launches a new program that will reward any city who can get their quarterback to say "pizza" immediately before "hut" during a nationally televised game

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pizza Hut teams up with legendary quarterback, Tom Brady, to kick off a new "Pizza Before the Hut" campaign celebrating the debut of Pizza Hut's new $10 deal on its biggest pizza for the biggest games of the year. Available starting today, Pizza Hut is hooking fans up with an incredible offer: the iconic 16" Big New Yorker pizza for just $10.

As the quarterback that has said "hut" more than any other quarterback on the field, Tom Brady is now taking that signature "hut" call OFF the field as Pizza Hut launches a new program that will reward any city who can get their quarterback to say "pizza" immediately before the "hut" during a game. The reward? Pizza Hut will hook that city up with a free Big New Yorker pizza party.

Here's how it works: The first college or professional quarterback to work a "Pizza" immediately before "Hut" into a live nationally broadcast or cable television game's play call unlocks a reward of a free post-season Big New Yorker pizza party for their city. Fans can visit https://www.pizzahut.com/c/content/big-new-yorker for more details but the assignment is simple: rally your quarterback to slip in a "Pizza" immediately before the "Hut" during the game, and your city scores big. A Big New Yorker pizza party, that is.

This all comes to life in a new national ad campaign and global partnership featuring Tom Brady, who's traded in his playbook for a Pizza Hut delivery bag. In the spot, Brady leans into his signature call, finding a "second career" as a Pizza Hut delivery driver so he can keep saying "hut" off the field. The multi-channel campaign rolls out nationwide across TV, digital, and social platforms. You can view the spot HERE.

"'Hut!' is woven into the fabric of football – it's the sound that sets every play in motion. As we leaned into this unmistakable connection, we wanted to give that iconic call a Pizza Hut spin. When you launch the Big New Yorker for just $10, you've got to go big with everything around it: from partnering with the biggest name in football and the QB who has shouted 'hut' more than anyone, to a big challenge worthy of the moment with a big pizza party," said Melissa Friebe, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Hut. "No one does 'hut' like Tom Brady, and now we're having fun turning it into something only Pizza Hut could do."

Order Pizza Hut's biggest pizza, the Big New Yorker, now at a can't-miss $10 price for a limited time at participating locations nationwide just in time for the biggest games of the year. The 16" Big New Yorker features 6 XL slices so big you have to fold them with a fluffy, New York style crust seasoned with parmesan and oregano. Load it up with your favorite toppings like pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions and more.

*Prices, participation, and availability may vary. Includes Pepperoni Duo or CYO 1-topping. Additional charge for extra toppings (max 3) and extra cheese. Priced higher in some locations, including CA. Taxes, tip & delivery fees not included.

