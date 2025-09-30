Pizza Hut Invites Fans to Score their Own PHD from Anderson .Paak and a Free Crafted Flatzz™

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pizza Hut is teaming up with 9x GRAMMY® award-winning artist and entertainer Anderson .Paak to launch a campaign in celebration of their latest menu innovation: Crafted Flatzz™. The partnership brings together Pizza Hut's newest crave-worthy creation with .Paak's signature style, delivering a campaign that's equal parts flavor and fun. Crafted Flatzz™ launched in the U.S. in August, and now – as the UK, Bahrain and more countries join in – Pizza Hut aims to feed good times around the world with this new launch featuring the legendary musician and Pizza Hut fan.

ANDERSON .PAAK EARNS HIS PHD (PIZZA HUT DEGREE) IN NEW COLLABORATION WITH PIZZA HUT CELEBRATING THE LAUNCH OF CRAFTED FLATZZ™ ANDERSON .PAAK EARNS HIS PHD (PIZZA HUT DEGREE) IN NEW COLLABORATION WITH PIZZA HUT CELEBRATING THE LAUNCH OF CRAFTED FLATZZ™

In the latest extension of Pizza Hut's "Adultzz Only" campaign, .Paak is trading the stage for the office — and the kitchen — as he steps into his playful alter ego, Dr. .Paak, PHD (Pizza Hut Degree). His mission? To help his other funky, free-spirited persona, DJ PeeWee, overcome his pizza-related struggles with the irresistible flavor of Pizza Hut's new Crafted Flatzz™. You can view the campaign here.

In true .Paak style, the collaboration is all about good times and great food — and now fans can join the fun with a chance to earn their very own PHD (Pizza Hut Degree) and claim one of 777 free Crafted Flatzz™ pizzas*. Starting at 11am CT today, DM the word "PHD" to @pizzahut on Instagram and the first 777 fans to reply will score a $12 e-gift card — enough to cover a free Crafted Flatzz™ — along with a personalized, downloadable PHD from .Paak himself. As Dr. .Paak says, "Yes, Lawd!" — this is the degree you can actually start using. Follow Pizza Hut and .Paak to get schooled in flavor and graduate with a slice of the good life.

Crafted Flatzz™ are Pizza Hut's boldest new menu innovation: abundantly topped, flavor-forward, hand-crafted personal pizzas. Serving up grown-up recipes, Crafted Flatzz™ offer more toppings and hand-crafted flavors for an elevated personal pizza experience – inviting fans around the world to take a moment for themselves and enjoy bold flavor. Crafted Flatzz™ launched in the U.S. last month with five standout recipes — Nashville Hot Chicken, Chicken Bacon Ranch, The Ultimate, Three Cheese and Pepperoni Duo — all designed to bring big flavor in personal form.

"Anderson .Paak is the perfect partner for this. He brings the same energy and love for good times that we are bringing back," said Roy Torres, Global Creative Director at Pizza Hut. "As a brand, we are all about feeding good times. We're not just launching a new product; we're making it fun and interactive. Fans can unlock their own PHD, get a free Crafted Flatzz™, and join the celebration."

For more information about Pizza Hut and to explore the brand's offerings, visit www.pizzahut.com and follow the brand on social media on Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

*Terms and conditions apply.

About Pizza Hut®

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), was founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kansas, and is a global leader in the pizza category with nearly 20,000 restaurants in more than 110 markets and territories. The brand has earned a reputation as a trailblazer in innovation with the creation of icons like Original® Pan and Original® Stuffed Crust pizzas. In 1994, Pizza Hut pizza was the very first online food order, and today Pizza Hut continues leading the way in the digital and technology space with over half of transactions worldwide coming from digital orders. In addition, Pizza Hut has Hut Rewards®, the brand's loyalty program in the U.S. that offers points for every dollar spent on food any way you order. Leveraging its global presence, Pizza Hut also works to positively impact restaurant employees, the communities they serve and the environment through commitments across three priority areas: More Equity, Less Carbon and Better Packaging.

Media Contact:

ALISON BROD MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS

[email protected]

SOURCE Pizza Hut