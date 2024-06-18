PIZZA HUT® UNVEILS NEW CHICAGO TAVERN-STYLE PIZZA AND TOPPINGS TRANSFORMATION WITH BIGGEST TOPPINGS MENU OVERHAUL IN OVER A DECADE

The first global pizza chain to offer a tavern-style pizza, available nationwide

PLANO, Texas, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Pizza Hut® announces its latest modern menu innovation, Chicago Tavern-Style Pizza, alongside a toppings transformation, marking the biggest toppings menu overhaul in over a decade. Pizza Hut is the first global pizza chain to offer a Tavern Pizza, in addition to being the first global QSR pizza brand to offer Chicken Sausage, Pesto Swirl and Spicy Sauce as permanent topping offerings. With Rachel Antalek, Pizza Hut's new Chief Food Innovation Officer, at the helm, the brand is ushering in a fresh era at Pizza Hut with the addition of this new thin-crust style and pizza toppings, which all debut on menus nationwide today. *

The origins of the tavern-style pizza1 date back to Chicago in the 1930's and became a staple within taverns with bartenders serving up the thin-crust pizza style cut into squares, often for free, in an enticing effort to keep patrons staying longer. In recent years, the style has grown in popularity as a favorite amongst pizza enthusiasts of all generations who gravitate towards its square-cut, crispy thin-crust style that makes it a shareable and snackable pizza offering. What's more, the cracker-thin crust is then loaded from edge to edge with delicious toppings, so a burst of abundant flavor is enjoyed in every single bite of the pizza. Pizza Hut's take on the tavern-style pizza offers a trendsetting, modern experience that delivers a deliciously crispy bite with its thin-crust and innovative, contemporary flavors available in four recipes: Pesto Margherita, The Ultimate, Spicy Chicken Sausage, and Double Pepperoni.

"These menu additions represent a bold step forward as part of our culinary mission to bring our guests modern innovation that embraces what we know our customers are loving and looking for in a pizza. Tavern is not just a pizza; it is a culinary trend that reflects the excitement of today's pizza scene," says Rachel Antalek, Chief Food Innovation Officer at Pizza Hut. "We perfected these recipes to truly pay homage to Chicago and the hundred-year-old style in a modern way while pushing the boundaries of what's possible in a pizza with fresh new toppings and flavors."

As part of this launch, the brand unveils its biggest toppings transformation in over a decade with 8 new bold, fresh toppings and sauces joining menus nationwide as permanent additions. These 8 additions include Spicy Marinara Sauce, Pesto Sauce Swirl, Chicken Sausage, Fresh Diced Garlic, Grape Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions, Fire Roasted Peppers and Crispy Cupped Pepperoni. Customers can enjoy these new additions found on the four new Chicago Tavern-Style Pizza recipes or select them as toppings on custom Pizza Hut pizza orders. **

Pesto Margherita Tavern Pizza: A combo of sweet marinara, grape tomatoes, garlic and basil pesto topped to the edge and served square-cut on Thin 'N Crispy crust & sprinkled with parmesan-oregano seasoning.

The Ultimate Tavern Pizza: A square-cut Thin 'N Crispy crust topped to the edge with sausage, pepperoni, fire roasted peppers, onions, grape tomatoes & parmesan-oregano seasoning.

Spicy Chicken Sausage Tavern Pizza: A square-cut Thin 'N Crispy crust topped to the edge with spicy marinara, chicken sausage, fire roasted peppers, caramelized onions & parmesan-oregano seasoning.

Double Pepperoni Tavern Pizza: A combo of sweet marinara, classic pepperoni & crispy cupped pepperoni topped to the edge and comes square-cut on Thin 'N Crispy crust & sprinkled with parmesan-oregano seasoning.

The 4 new Chicago Tavern-Style Pizza recipes or a create your own 1-topping Chicago Tavern-Style Pizza can be ordered at participating Pizza Hut restaurants nationwide starting at $12.00* for a large pizza. For more information and to find your closest Pizza Hut location, visit www.pizzahut.com.

* Pricing, Participation, & Availability Varies. Additional charge for extra toppings and cheese. Priced higher in some locations, including California.

** New recipes not available on Big New Yorker or Gluten Free Crusts.

About Pizza Hut®

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum ! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), was founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kansas and since then has earned a reputation as a trailblazer in innovation with the creation of icons like Original® Pan and Original® Stuffed Crust pizzas. In 1994, Pizza Hut pizza was the very first online food order. Today, Pizza Hut continues leading the way in the digital and technology space with over half of transactions worldwide coming from digital orders. Pizza Hut is committed to providing an easy pizza experience – from order to delivery – and has Hut Rewards®, the Pizza Hut loyalty program that offers points for every dollar spent on food any way you order. Hut Rewards is open to U.S. residents 18+. See applicable terms at https://hutrewards.pizzahut.com/terms/ . A global leader in the pizza category, Pizza Hut operates more than 19,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. Through its enormous presence, Pizza Hut works to unlock opportunity for its team members and communities around the world.

For more information, visit www.pizzahut.com . You can remain up to date on what's happening at Pizza Hut by following us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok and subscribing to our YouTube channel.

