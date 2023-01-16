Pizza market size to grow by USD 51.38 billion from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pizza market size is estimated to increase by USD 51.38 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.11%. - Request a sample report

Global pizza market – Vendor analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pizza Market 2022-2026

Vendor offerings -

California Pizza Kitchen Inc. - The company offers pizza such as original pizza and classic pizza.

CEC Entertainment LLC - The company offers pizza such as gluten-free pizza, veggie, and supreme pizza.

CICI ENTERPRISES LP - The company offers pizza such as supreme deep dish pizza, pepperoni deep dish pizza, and giant pizza.

Dominos Pizza Inc. - The company offers pizza such as corn n cheese paratha pizza, chicken keema paratha pizza, and paneer paratha pizza.

The company offers pizza such as corn n cheese paratha pizza, chicken keema paratha pizza, and paneer paratha pizza. For Details on vendor and its offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor landscape - The global pizza market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer pizza in the market are Boston Pizza, California Pizza Kitchen Inc., CEC Entertainment LLC, Chicago Pizza, CICI ENTERPRISES LP, Dominos Pizza Inc., FAT Brands Inc., Godfathers Pizza, Hungry Howie Pizza and Subs Inc., Jets America Inc., Little Caesar Enterprises Inc., Marcos Franchising LLC, Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers, MOD Super Fast Pizza LLC, Papa Johns International Inc., Papa Murphys International, PepsiCo Inc., Pizza Capers, Pizza Delight, Pizza Nova Take Out Ltd., Pizza Ranch, PizzaExpress Restaurants Ltd., Spizzico Italian Kitchen, Upper Crust Foods Pvt. Ltd., and US Pizza and others.

The global pizza market is characterized by the presence of numerous pizza outlets offering slightly differentiated products. Most large and established players have extensive sales and global distribution networks, whereas most small players are concentrated in regional markets. Moreover, Rivalry among vendors is moderate. Vendors, therefore, opt for pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares and seize new market opportunities. Moderate product differentiation further intensifies the competition in the market.

Global pizza market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global pizza market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (non-vegetarian pizza and vegetarian pizza).

Market segment by type will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The Non-Veg Pizza has different kinds of toppings, such as meat, chicken, and fish. The most popular non-veg pizza is pepperoni pizza. Pepperoni is an American variant of salami, which is made from a mix of pork and beef. The demand for non-veg pizza is expected to decline globally during the forecast period as people are becoming aware of the health issues of non-veg diets and the benefits of vegetarian diets. However, the majority of the global population is non-vegetarian, which will help sustain the non-veg pizza market.

Geography overview

By geography, the global pizza market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global pizza market.

North America will account for 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growing desire for convenience foods and customization in food products will facilitate the pizza market growth in North America over the forecast period. This market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans.

Download a Sample Report

Global pizza market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - One of the key factors driving growth in the pizza markets is the increasing consumption of pizza in developing countries. Pizza manufacturers provide nutrition calculators to customize their pizza based on calories and nutrition. Customers can customize pizzas by selecting the crust type, toppings, sauce, and crust size based on their requirements. The nutrition calculator displays total calorie and sodium intake, total fat amount, carbohydrates, and protein. Consumers prefer to customize their pizzas according to their tastes. Rapid urbanization across the world, especially in developing countries, increased disposable income. Hence, the demand for convenience foods and fast foods such as pizzas is increasing.

Key trends - The growing popularity of online food orders through portals and mobile apps is a pizza market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. Online platforms are even more useful for takeaway restaurants during peak ordering hours as orders are not lost due to engaged phone lines. Other advantages associated with these alliances are access to the feedback received from consumers on the online platforms and an increase in order values. Consumers tend to spend more when ordering online than through telephones, mainly because of attractive digital menus. Many restaurants opt for mobile app-based food ordering to enhance their customer base by directly delivering meals or creating takeaway options for consumers. Such factors in mobile app-based food ordering will fuel pizza sales during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The fluctuation in the prices of food commodities will be a major challenge for the pizza market during the forecast period. The widening gap between the demand and supply of these raw materials has substantially increased their costs in recent years. Any increase in the price of raw materials not only increases manufacturing costs but also reduces the profit margins for vendors. Manufacturers generally experiment with cheaper substitutes to remain competitive in the market. Furthermore, the supply of raw materials may be affected due to adverse weather conditions, national emergencies, strikes, government regulations, natural disasters, supply shortages, or other unexpected events. Due to the rising raw material prices, is become a challenge for market vendors to introduce new product varieties with special or unique ingredients that enrich the taste of their doughnuts and attract more consumers. This is because rising product prices affect the buying decisions of consumers, which ultimately affects sales volumes and the growth of the market. Such factors will hinder the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this pizza market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the pizza market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the pizza market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the pizza market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Pizza Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Pizza Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 131 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.11% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 51.38 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.4 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Boston Pizza, California Pizza Kitchen Inc., CEC Entertainment LLC, Chicago Pizza, CICI ENTERPRISES LP, Dominos Pizza Inc., FAT Brands Inc., Godfathers Pizza, Hungry Howie Pizza and Subs Inc., Jets America Inc., Little Caesar Enterprises Inc., Marcos Franchising LLC, Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers, MOD Super Fast Pizza LLC, Papa Johns International Inc., Papa Murphys International, PepsiCo Inc., Pizza Capers, Pizza Delight, Pizza Nova Take Out Ltd., Pizza Ranch, PizzaExpress Restaurants Ltd., Spizzico Italian Kitchen, Upper Crust Foods Pvt. Ltd., and US Pizza Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

