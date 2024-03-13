Pizza Oven Market size is set to grow by USD 149.61 mn from 2023-2027, increasing consumption of pizza in developing countries boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pizza oven market size is estimated to grow by USD 149.61 mn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.18% during the forecast period. In South Asia's small appliance market and tertiary economy, pizza oven manufacturing sees robust growth fueled by population expansion and rising purchasing power. Hybrid ovens, featuring stainless steel construction and advanced heating systems, offer benefits like even baking and energy efficiency. Integration of renewable energy and technology advancements further boosts their appeal. For more insights on the historic (2017 - 2021) and forecast market size (2023-2027) - Request a sample report

Pizza Oven Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.18% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 149.61 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.78 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Italy

The pizza oven market experiences innovation with the rise of customized, wood-fired hybrid ovens. These ovens, popular in Italian cuisine and among the Italian diaspora, offer advantages such as even baking and humidity control. Immigration patterns have influenced the spread of pizza culture, with trends reaching Jumeirah and Jumeirah Bay in the UAE. Hybrid ovens, with their rapid heating and energy efficiency, cater to modern lifestyle demands. In London, macroeconomic factors drive the machine manufacturing industry, producing high-quality kitchen stoves and utensils, including these advanced pizza ovens. Latin influences add to the diversity of pizza offerings, making this a significant sector in the kitchen appliance market.

The pizza oven market is characterized by Italian cuisine major players, including Ali Group Srl and CalifornoCuppone Srl, producing reliable appliances for the global market. These ovens, found in Jumeirah's Jumeirah Bay and London's kitchens, are made of stainless steel and durable materials to withstand humidity and the rigors of cleaning. The Italian diaspora's influence on world cuisine has driven innovation, with vendors investing in R&D and using materials like stainless steel to extend operational life. Immigration patterns and lifestyle trends have increased demand for these kitchen stoves and utensils, with macroeconomic factors influencing market growth. Invention and adaptation to materials like polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) have made these appliances lightweight and durable, ensuring their place in Latin and Anglo-Saxon kitchens alike.

Pizza Oven Market is fragmented ; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products. Pizza Oven Market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Ali Group Srl, BakerStone, Californo, Cuppone Srl, EarthStone Wood Fire Ovens, Fiero, Fontana Forni USA, Henny Penny Corp., Il Forno By Marco, Marra Forni, Morello Forni Italia Srl, Mugnaini Imports Inc., Peppino Cement Ornaments CC, Smeg S.p.a., Sveba Dahlen AB, Wood Stone Corp., Forno Bravo, Le Panyol, Ooni Ltd., Italoven .

The pizza oven market, particularly the electric segment, experiences significant growth due to its suitability for commercial kitchens. Companies like Domino's and Domino's Pizza Group prefer electric ovens for their ease of use, minimal expertise required, and indoor compatibility in kitchens with limited ventilation. Electric ovens offer automated temperature regulation, increasing their demand in the forecast period. Factors influencing this growth include the expanding food service market and the need for efficiency and efficient energy use in the ecosystem of the diner industry. In Dubai and East Asia, the demand for electric pizza ovens is driven by the need for electrical load management in electricity distribution. Overall, the shift towards electric power for pizza oven operation is a trend in the pizza industry.

The European market leads the global gadget sector for home appliances, specifically pizza ovens. This trend is driven by the region's thriving hospitality industry and increasing consumer preference for customized, gluten-free pizzas. Europe's high Gross World Product and strong eating-out culture contribute to this trend. Pizza ovens, as essential home appliances, offer heat transfer technology through heating elements, enabling various pizza styles. Meanwhile, grocery stores stock a range of toppings for personalized pizzas. In contrast, garbage disposal units and gas stoves are used for other culinary creations, such as hamburgers or hot dogs on a griddle. Home networks connect these appliances for seamless operation. Overall, the pizza oven market in Europe is a significant goal for manufacturers due to its size and growth potential.

