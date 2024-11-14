PJM Announces Organization Changes

McGlynn To Retire; Connell Appointed Vice President of Planning

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PJM announced today that Vice President of Planning Paul McGlynn is retiring from the organization effective March 31, 2025, after nearly four decades in the industry.

"We are grateful for Paul's many contributions to the Planning and Operations organizations and employees of PJM over the past 17 years," said Aftab Khan, Executive Vice President, Operations, Planning & Security. "We will always be grateful for his dedication to PJM and our members."

Jason Connell Paul McGlynn

McGlynn has had a distinguished career at PJM. He joined the company in 2007 and has managed a number of groups in the Planning and Operations divisions and throughout the organization. He assumed the role of vice president of Planning in November 2023.

"It has been my privilege to have worked in this industry," McGlynn said. "I am proud to have been part of such an outstanding team doing extremely important work for the energy industry, and I know PJM will continue to forge ahead with efficiency, innovation and technologically sound solutions to fulfill our critical mission of reliability."

Jason Connell Named Vice President of Planning

PJM also announced that Jason Connell is being appointed Vice President – Planning, to fill the role vacated by McGlynn's retirement. Connell's promotion is effective Jan. 1, 2025, to provide time to transition duties in a seamless manner.

"We are excited to welcome Jason to PJM's Executive Team," said Khan. "Jason brings strong planning experience and leadership capabilities to ensure a smooth transition and to manage the evolving needs of the PJM grid."

Connell has worked at PJM for over 12 years in various roles in System Planning. Prior to joining PJM, Connell had a successful career at PECO in transmission and substation engineering. He has a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Drexel University and an MBA from Villanova University.

"This is an incredibly dynamic time to be planning for the evolution of this industry," Connell said. "I am excited to support and continue PJM's important work to design and manage the grid of the future while preserving reliability."

