PJM Members Reelect Three Board Members

Paula Conboy, David E. Mills and Vickie A. VanZandt Elected to New Three-Year Terms

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PJM Interconnection announced today that its members have elected Paula Conboy, David E. Mills and Vickie A. VanZandt to serve additional three-year terms on the PJM Board of Managers.

Conboy first joined the PJM Board in 2021. She is an energy economist with more than 25 years of experience as an executive, consultant and regulator in Canada, Australia and Singapore. She currently sits on the boards of directors at the Energy Market Authority of Singapore and Zen Energy Pty Ltd. She recently served as chair of the Australian Energy Regulator and board member of the Australian Energy Security Board, established to help steer the transformation of the Australian energy sector. Conboy holds undergraduate and master's degrees in agricultural economics from the University of Guelph, Ontario (Canada) and the GAICD designation from the Australian Institute of Corporate Directors. She is also certified by the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD).

Mills first joined the PJM Board in 2021. He is an energy consultant with a demonstrated track record of strategic leadership in the power and natural gas industries. He is the former senior vice president of policy and energy supply with Puget Sound Energy, where he also served as chief strategy officer. Mills previously worked for the U.S. Department of Energy's Bonneville Power Administration (BPA). Mills is a veteran of the United States Navy, serving as a helicopter aircrewman and rescue swimmer from 1975 to 1979. Mills holds a Bachelor of Science in economics from Portland State University and is certified by the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD).

VanZandt first joined the PJM Board in 2022. She is an energy consultant and president of VanZandt Electric Transmission Consulting, Inc. Previously, she served as senior vice president and chief engineer of transmission services of the U.S. Department of Energy's Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) where she was responsible for the planning, design, construction, operation, maintenance, marketing and management of the high-voltage transmission system covering four states in the Pacific Northwest. VanZandt previously served on the ISO New England Board of Directors. VanZandt holds a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from the University of Washington, is a registered professional engineer and life member of the IEEE, and has been inducted into the National Academy of Engineering. She is certified by the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD).

All of the Board terms are effective immediately.

