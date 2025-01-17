PKF O'Connor Davies Announces 2025 Partner Promotions

Six team members elevated to leadership positions across organization

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory practices, today announced the promotion of six employees to leadership positions within the organization. Robert Cermeli, Valerie Imondi, Krista Karabel, Christina McLoughlin, Andrew Musci and Rebecca Welnak have been elevated to the role of Partner.

"Our six new Partners embody the expertise, trust and commitment that define our organization and the value we deliver for clients," said Kevin J. Keane, Executive Chairman at PKF O'Connor Davies. "I congratulate each of them on this well-earned recognition and wish them success in their career journeys."

Robert Cermeli brings nearly 30 years of tax and public accounting experience to the organization's Financial Services Tax group and specializes in all aspects of tax compliance and planning for individuals, corporations and partnerships. Leveraging more than 25 years of experience with federal and multistate tax regulations, he regularly delivers tax planning solutions for fund managers, family offices and high-net-worth individuals. He also has experience with various aspects of financial statement preparation and analysis. He is based in the organization's New York City office.

Valerie Imondi has nearly 20 years of experience in public accounting, serving clients as part of the organization's Business Solutions group. She provides accounting, tax preparation and estate planning services to clients in the manufacturing, commercial and farming industries, as well as private, family-owned businesses. Most recently, Valerie received the "Outstanding CPA in Chapter Service Award" from the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants in 2024 and was honored with a "Hudson Valley's Top Forty Under 40 Mover & Shaker" award by the Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce in 2023. She is based in the organization's Newburgh, New York, office.

Krista Karabel brings more than 10 years of experience in public accounting to her work in the organization's audit practice. Since joining the organization in 2015, she has specialized in auditing health care organizations, including skilled nursing facilities, managed care organizations, hospitals and home health organizations. She has additional experience working with other not-for-profit entities, including higher education institutions, schools and foundations. Beyond client engagements, Krista is extremely active in her community and serves on the board of a not-for-profit organization supporting brain cancer patients and their families. She is based in the organization's Harrison, New York, office.

Christina McLoughlin has nearly 15 years of experience in public accounting and taxation, serving clients in the organization's Wealth Services division. She regularly provides strategic tax planning, consulting and compliance services to high-net-worth individuals and their families, partnerships, estates and trusts. She is based in the organization's Harrison office.

Andrew Musci brings more than 10 years of experience in public accounting and auditing to the organization's Affordable Housing and Not-for-Profit groups. He works with a wide range of not-for-profit and affordable housing entities, including charitable organizations, social services agencies that receive government funding, Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) limited partnerships, and not-for-profit sponsor organizations and developers. He also has specialized expertise in single audits and internal control/compliance audits. Andrew serves as the treasurer of a nonprofit organization that provides affordable housing in northern Westchester. He is based in the organization's Harrison office.

Rebecca Welnak has nearly 20 years of tax planning and consulting experience, regularly working with businesses and their owners in manufacturing, distribution, architecture, engineering and professional services. With clients ranging from small, privately held businesses to large, complex companies, she primarily delivers federal and state tax consulting and compliance support to businesses with multistate operations and numerous state and local tax considerations. She is based in the organization's Woburn, Massachusetts, office.

PKF O'Connor Davies continues to expand through organic growth and acquisitions on the East Coast and beyond. It has supported this growth with a strategic combination of promoting from within coupled with an ongoing focus on top-tier external hires.

PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-tier accounting, tax and advisory practice and member of PKF Global, a global network of accountancy firms. We have a long history of serving domestic and international clients. "Know Greater Value" speaks to the confidence and guidance that our clients realize when they work with us. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest levels of value, expertise and service in everything we do. Our clients Know Greater Connections, Know Greater Insights and Know Greater Value. "PKF O'Connor Davies" is the brand name under which PKF O'Connor Davies LLP and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. PKF O'Connor Davies LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and advisory services.

