PKF O'Connor Davies Announces 2026 Partner Promotions

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory practices, today announced the promotion of ten employees to leadership positions within the organization. Andrew Byrne, Jennifer Clark, Jason Geisler, Danielle Grimes, Amy Neimeister, Helen Rexwinkel, Brooke Rossi, Alberto Sinesi, Michael Trapp and Justin Warren have been appointed to the role of Partner.

"We're pleased to recognize ten talented professionals as our newest Partners, each bringing proven expertise and a strong commitment to our clients and culture," said Kevin J. Keane, Chief Executive Officer at PKF O'Connor Davies. "Their promotions mark a significant career milestone, recognizing exceptional achievement and the promise of even greater contributions ahead."

Andrew Byrne has more than 30 years of experience in tax accounting, planning, compliance and long-term financial strategy and works with high-net-worth clients and businesses. He applies expertise in federal and state tax law, tax preparation and tax planning strategies to identify opportunities, assess risk and develop approaches aligned with clients' financial circumstances. He brings attention to detail and a strategic perspective to his work, communicating technical tax matters to support informed decision-making. He works out of the organization's New York City office.

Jennifer Clark brings nearly 20 years of accounting and auditing experience, with more than a decade specializing in governmental entities like towns, villages, school districts and special districts. She advises clients on adopting new accounting standards and preparing financial statements in accordance with applicable reporting requirements. Jennifer is an affiliated member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), Government Finance Officers' Association (GFOA) and Association of School Business Officials (ASBO). She works out of the organization's Hauppauge, New York office.

Jason Geisler offers more than 20 years of experience providing tax compliance, planning and advisory services to clients across a range of industries including private equity, real estate and closely held businesses. He provides year-round tax planning and support for high-net-worth individuals and has experience in tax structuring, including buy-side and sell-side transactions. He has also represented clients before various taxing authorities. He works out of the organization's Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey office.

Danielle Grimes contributes more than 25 years of public accounting experience to the organization's Private Client Services group. She works with high-net-worth individuals and their advisors on tax planning and compliance related to individual income tax. She also provides tax services to investment partnerships, trusts and private foundations, including compliance and planning. She works out of the organization's Woburn, Massachusetts office.

Amy Neimeister brings nearly 20 years of experience providing auditing services to municipalities, school districts and not-for-profit organizations. Her responsibilities include overseeing audit planning, fieldwork and reporting in accordance with applicable professional standards and regulatory requirements. Amy has performed state-mandated attestation procedures for eight of New Jersey's 18 community colleges. She holds licenses as a Certified Public Accountant, Registered Municipal Accountant and Public School Accountant. She works out of the organization's Voorhees, New Jersey office.

Helen Rexwinkel delivers more than 20 years of experience in operational risk and due diligence. She leads the organization's Operational Risk Advisory Services group, which assists clients in identifying and managing a range of operational risks and opportunities associated particularly with private market investments. Helen spent more than 17 years leading global operational due diligence and private equity operations teams at one of Europe's largest asset managers. She also has held governance roles, including chair and voting positions on investment, risk and valuation committees. She works out of the organization's Stamford, Connecticut office.

Brooke Rossi has more than 20 years of experience in public accounting, specializing in audits for private schools, private clubs and not-for-profit organizations. She advises clients across the full range of financial statement preparation, helping them present their financial position clearly and reliably. Brooke has also worked on special projects, including budgeting, systems and internal controls, as well as comparative statistical analyses and reviews for clients. As part of Brooke's civic involvement, she serves on the board of United Cerebral Palsy of Rhode Island and its Finance and Investment Committee. She works out of the organization's Providence, Rhode Island office.

Alberto Sinesi has more than 15 years of experience in investment banking, mergers & acquisitions (M&A) and corporate development. He has advised public and private clients on sell-side and buy-side M&A transactions, including domestic and cross-border engagements. His work spans sectors such as business services, industrials, manufacturing, consumer products, e-commerce, food and beverage and retail across North America and Europe. He has also provided valuation and transaction opinion services to global asset managers, including private equity firms, private credit funds, investment banks, hedge funds and business development companies. He works out of the organization's Stamford, Connecticut office.

Michael Trapp has more than 15 years of auditing experience, with a focus on not-for-profit organizations, including independent schools, social service organizations, private foundations, arts and educational organizations and membership organizations. In his role, Michael works with boards of not-for-profit organizations and oversees engagement teams throughout the audit process. He also assists clients that require a Single Audit or request reviews of their internal control structures. He works out of the organization's Harrison, New York office.

Justin Warren offers more than 10 years of experience as a tax professional. He provides federal, state and local tax compliance and advisory services for middle-market companies and high-net-worth individuals across a range of industries, including real estate, financial services, private equity and professional services. Justin is a thought leader on emerging tax topics, helping clients navigate an increasingly complex regulatory environment. He is based in the organization's Stamford, Connecticut office.

PKF O'Connor Davies continues to expand through organic growth and acquisitions on the East Coast and beyond, advancing towards its goal of becoming a $1 billion+ annual revenue firm. It has supported this growth with a combination of promotions from within coupled with an ongoing focus on top-tier external hires.

