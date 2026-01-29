PKF O'Connor Davies Releases 2026 Long Island Economic Survey

Annual study with Siena Research Institute reveals cautious optimism among Long Island business leaders and expanding use of technology for efficiency gains

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory practices, today released the results of its 2026 Long Island Economic Survey, conducted in partnership with the Siena Research Institute (SRI). The annual survey provides insight into business sentiment across Long Island and the factors influencing regional competitiveness.

The survey gathered responses from business leaders across industries examining economic outlook, workforce trends, technology adoption and policy priorities. Findings indicate a more cautious business climate, with 76% of respondents expecting to still be in business in five years, down from 84% last year. At the same time, technology adoption continues to accelerate, with nearly 60% of companies now using artificial intelligence and 71% of those users reporting measurable efficiency gains.

"Long Island business leader confidence has slipped from its post-2024 election high to just below neutral, mirroring a similar decline in consumer sentiment," said Dr. Don Levy, Director of the Siena Research Institute. "Business leaders now expect slower growth and are taking a more cautious approach to hiring and capital investment. While they continue to praise the region's quality of life, business leaders cite housing availability, affordability and transportation challenges as serious impediments to doing business and retaining young talent. They are calling on elected leaders to take action. Despite these concerns, most expect to remain on Long Island and in business through 2035."

"We are deeply appreciative of the business leaders who shared their insights for this year's study," said Jeffrey Davoli, Partner at PKF O'Connor Davies. "Your candid insights illuminate the evolving challenges and opportunities facing Long Island's business community. We are committed to helping our clients turn these insights into strategic advantages."

The survey results were presented and discussed at an event on January 29, 2026, at the Crest Hollow Country Club. To download the 2026 Long Island Economic Survey results, visit https://www.pkfod.com/long-island-economic-survey-results/.

