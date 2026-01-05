PKF O'Connor Davies Welcomes Bowman & Company

Strategic partnership expands public sector expertise and strengthens presence in southern New Jersey

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory practices, today announced that Bowman & Company LLP will join the Firm effective January 1, 2026. The combination brings Bowman & Company's highly regarded professional team and three Southern New Jersey offices to PKF O'Connor Davies, significantly expanding the Firm's resources and regional footprint in the Greater Philadelphia Metropolitan Area.

Founded in 1939, Bowman & Company includes 100 experienced professionals and 20 partners across offices in Voorhees, Haddonfield and Woodbury, New Jersey. The firm has long been recognized as a regional authority in municipal and governmental accounting. Its professionals hold an array of industry-specific credentials, including Registered Municipal Accountants (RMAs), Public School Accountants (PSAs) and Certified Municipal Finance Officers (CMFOs), reflecting the depth of their specialized expertise. Beyond the public sector, Bowman & Company also serves clients across not-for-profit, construction, health care and professional services industries.

"Bowman & Company's 86-year legacy of excellence, community commitment and expert insights make them a natural partner for our growing Firm," said Kevin J. Keane, Chief Executive Officer at PKF O'Connor Davies. "As we continue to strategically expand our footprint in key markets, we look forward to leveraging their expertise, strengthening our capabilities and driving greater value for every client we serve."

"The Bowman & Company team is thrilled to join PKF O'Connor Davies," said Harry P. Wills III, Managing Partner of Bowman & Company. "This partnership represents a transformative opportunity to align our deep public sector expertise with PKF O'Connor Davies' national platform, resources and innovative approach to client service."

PKF O'Connor Davies continues to grow through purposeful partnerships that deepen specialized expertise, expand client relationships and strengthen its presence in key markets across the country.

