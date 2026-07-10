Thomas Lemon Joins PKF O'Connor Davies as Partner in Commercial Tax Practice

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory practices, today announced that Thomas R. Lemon, CPA, has joined the organization as partner in its Commercial Tax practice.

Based in the firm's Newtown Square office, Tom has nearly two decades of public accounting experience, specializing in complex tax consulting for private equity firms, partnerships, corporations and high-net-worth individuals. He brings deep experience in ASC 740, Subchapter K, partnership taxation, mergers and acquisitions, tax quality and risk management and business development.

"Tom's depth of experience and his ability to navigate complex tax scenarios make him a strong addition to our Commercial Tax practice," said Benjamin A. Beskovic, Tax Service Line Leader at PKF O'Connor Davies. "He brings a thoughtful, solutions-oriented approach that aligns with our commitment to delivering high-quality service to our clients."

Before joining PKF O'Connor Davies, Lemon led a partnership tax consulting practice and advised clients on the tax implications of mergers and acquisitions, including ASC 805 purchase accounting matters. He also worked closely with the Disputes, Claims and Investigations practice, providing specialized tax guidance on matters involving Section 83(b) elections, divorce-related tax issues, receiverships and representations and warranties insurance claims.

Earlier in his career, Lemon held leadership positions at a private equity firm and a top national accounting firm, where he served clients on complex partnership and transaction matters, developed high-performing teams and helped expand tax consulting capabilities. As Northeast leader of a Partnership Capital Account Maintenance specialty practice, he helped clients navigate complex partnership tax matters while developing innovative solutions.

Lemon earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting, summa cum laude, from Cabrini College and is a Certified Public Accountant in the State of Pennsylvania. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

About PKF O'Connor Davies

PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-tier accounting, tax and advisory practice and member of PKF Global, a global network of accountancy firms. We have a long history of serving domestic and international clients. "Know Greater Value" speaks to the confidence and guidance that our clients realize when they work with us. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest levels of value, expertise and service in everything we do. Our clients Know Greater Connections, Know Greater Insights and Know Greater Value. "PKF O'Connor Davies" is the brand name under which PKF O'Connor Davies LLP and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. PKF O'Connor Davies LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and advisory services.

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