PKF O'Connor Davies Welcomes Jennifer Katrulya as Partner

Nationally recognized accounting leader joins firm's expanding Outsourced Services practice

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory practices, today announced that Jennifer Katrulya has joined the organization as a Partner. Katrulya will work within the organization's growing Outsourced Services practice, advising family offices and closely held businesses on outsourced accounting, financial operations and governance. She will be based in the firm's Stamford, Connecticut office.

"We are excited to welcome Jennifer to PKF O'Connor Davies. She brings deep expertise in outsourced accounting and family office services and a strong track record of advising complex organizations," said Brian M. Varley, Outsourced Services Practice Leader. "Her leadership experience and client-first approach will further strengthen our Outsourced Services practice and enhance the value we deliver to our clients."

Named one of the "Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting" by Accounting Today and one of the "Top 25 Most Powerful Women in Accounting" by CPA Practice Advisor, Katrulya brings more than 30 years of leadership experience advising ultra-high-net-worth families, family offices, private equity-backed businesses and venture-backed startups. She is known for helping clients align financial operations, governance and long-term growth strategy to support scale, liquidity events and multigenerational planning. Prior to joining PKF O'Connor Davies, Katrulya served as a Partner at a national accounting firm. She has also held fractional C-suite roles across multiple industries, including fintech, real estate, healthcare, entertainment and hospitality.

"I'm excited to join PKF O'Connor Davies and collaborate with such a talented, client-focused team," said Katrulya. "The organization's culture of excellence and commitment to innovation deeply resonate with me. I look forward to leveraging our collective expertise to deliver lasting value for each client we serve."

Katrulya earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the State University of New York at Oswego and holds CPA licenses in Connecticut and New York.

About PKF O'Connor Davies

