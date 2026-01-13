PKF O'Connor Davies Welcomes Topping Kessler & Company

Florida-based firm enhances PKF O'Connor Davies' national reach and depth of services

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory practices, today announced that Hollywood, Florida-based, Topping Kessler & Company has joined the Firm. The addition reflects PKF O'Connor Davies' continued focus on aligning with firms that share its commitment to quality, collaboration and exceptional client service.

"We're excited to welcome the talented professionals at Topping Kessler to the PKF O'Connor Davies team," said Kevin J. Keane, Chief Executive Officer at PKF O'Connor Davies. "Their deep expertise and longstanding client relationships complement our Firm's strengths and reinforce our ability to meet the evolving needs of clients across Florida and beyond."

Founded in 1981, Topping Kessler is a respected firm known for its deep expertise in tax research, planning and preparation, accounting, bookkeeping, consulting, auditing and advisory services. Topping Kessler's four partners and more than 30 team members will join PKF O'Connor Davies. As part of the integration, Topping Kessler will operate its South Florida practice out of two locations, Hollywood and PKF O'Connor Davies' preexisting Fort Lauderdale office — uniting teams and creating new opportunities for collaboration and client support.

"Joining PKF O'Connor Davies is an exciting opportunity for both our team and clients," said Elliot S. Kessler, Partner at Topping Kessler. "By working together, we'll enhance the resources and expertise available to our clients while continuing to deliver the personalized service they rely on."

Building on the strategic growth investment from Investcorp and PSP Investments announced in November 2024, PKF O'Connor Davies continues to expand strategically through partnerships that deepen client relationships, enhance specialized expertise and strengthen its presence in Florida and other key markets.

About PKF O'Connor Davies

PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-tier accounting, tax and advisory practice with a long history of serving domestic and international clients. "Know Greater Value" speaks to the confidence and guidance that our clients realize when they work with us. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest levels of value, expertise and service in everything we do. Our clients Know Greater Connections, Know Greater Insights and Know Greater Value. "PKF O'Connor Davies" is the brand name under which PKF O'Connor Davies LLP and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. PKF O'Connor Davies LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and advisory services.

