PKF O'Connor Davies Welcomes Wolf Maryles & Associates

Addition of NYC-based firm complements high-net-worth client advisory capabilities

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory firms, today announced that Wolf Maryles & Associates has joined the Firm effective January 1, 2026. The integration further expands PKF O'Connor Davies' private client service offering and deepens its ability to deliver tailored tax and financial management advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and families.

Wolf Maryles & Associates, led by Managing Member Shimon Wolf, adds a dedicated team of 11 professionals to PKF O'Connor Davies' New York City office. The firm is widely recognized for guiding clients through sophisticated tax and wealth transfer strategies.

"We're excited to welcome Shimon Wolf and the accomplished team at Wolf Maryles & Associates to the PKF O'Connor Davies family," said Kevin J. Keane, Chief Executive Officer at PKF O'Connor Davies. "Their knowledge and approach complement our strengths and ability to deliver the highest level of insight, service and value to our clients."

For more than 25 years, Wolf Maryles & Associates has partnered closely with clients to navigate every stage of tax and financial planning. The firm's team includes CPAs and professionals with advanced degrees in tax and accounting.

"Our team is excited to join PKF O'Connor Davies and continue serving our clients with the same depth of expertise and personalized attention," added Shimon Wolf. "Combining our resources and insights with the broader PKF O'Connor Davies network creates great opportunities to expand and elevate the service we deliver."

Building on the strategic growth investment from Investcorp and PSP Investments announced last November, PKF O'Connor Davies continues to expand strategically through partnerships that deepen client relationships, enhance specialized expertise and strengthen its presence in key markets.

About PKF O'Connor Davies

PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-tier accounting, tax and advisory practice with a long history of serving domestic and international clients. "Know Greater Value" speaks to the confidence and guidance that our clients realize when they work with us. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest levels of value, expertise and service in everything we do. Our clients Know Greater Connections, Know Greater Insights and Know Greater Value. "PKF O'Connor Davies" is the brand name under which PKF O'Connor Davies LLP and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. PKF O'Connor Davies LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and advisory services.

