PKWARE Named Global InfoSec Award Winner in 3 Categories

PKWARE Inc. Wins Cutting Edge Cyber Security Company, Best Product for Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), and Publisher's Choice for Mainframe Security for the 12th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PKWARE, a global leader in automated data security, have won the following awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine:

Cutting Edge: Cybersecurity Company

Best Product: Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)

Publisher's Choice: Mainframe Security

PKWARE's PK Protect solution is the only end-to-end solution that supports an organization's data security posture by discovering and protecting sensitive data across the enterprise. Whether in structured, unstructured, semi-structured, or free-form data formats, PK Protect secures data at its source, ensuring that both static and in-motion sensitive information is protected.

PKWARE CEO, Spencer Kupferman says; "We are honored to accept these awards on behalf of PKWARE's hundreds of thousands of users across globe. This recognition in these crucial categories underscores our dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in cybersecurity and affirms our unwavering commitment to protecting the world's most valuable assets."

