PL-Universe with Stanford: Groundbreaking Physical AI & Robot Event Successfully Concluded

STANFORD, Calif., Feb. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 26, PL-Universe Robotics successfully held a flagship Physical AI & Robot event at Stanford University, themed Robots Master the Production Line? PL-Universe: VLA for Autonomy, Robotics & Investment. The event gathered Stanford students, robotics and autonomous driving practitioners, veteran investors and academic experts, fostering in-depth discussions on VLA technological breakthroughs, industrial robotics deployment, and investment logic in the era of Embodied AI, showcasing the strength of China's Deep Tech in the global & physical AI frontier.

PL-Universe ProWhite Robot

As a pioneer in industrial-grade embodied AI robotics, PL-Universe's Founder & COO Ge Jin delivered a keynote speech, proposing the innovative "universal ontology + rapidly replaceable dedicated end-effectors" solution to meet the rigorous industrial demands for flexibility, reliability and large-scale deployment, redefining the new paradigm of intelligent manufacturing.

Quan Kuichen, Head of PL-Universe's Large Model Team, decoded VLA's industrial applications, sharing the company's technological breakthroughs in multi-modal data collection, cloud-edge collaboration and few-shot learning, driving embodied AI from lab to production lines with sub-millimeter precision and real-time performance.

Xing Lei, a renowned automotive industry observer, analyzed the global competition landscape of physical AI, noting that China excels in supply chains and scenarios while the US leads in algorithms and chips in the embodied AI field, calling for complementary Sino-US cooperation.

TSVC General Partner Spencer Greene gave a venture capital perspective on investing in Embodied AI startups. He discussed opportunities driven by structural labor shortages that can be solved by Embodied AI systems and emphasized a focus on real commercial value, while cautioning against some of the hype in the humanoid sector.

Adhering to "driving industrial upgrading through technological innovation", PL-Universe will continue to deepen R&D in industrial embodied AI and strengthen global cooperation to empower the intelligent transformation of global manufacturing.

