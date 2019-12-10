PlaceIQ and FourthWall Media® Partner to Connect TV Advertising with In-Store Visits

DULLES, Va. and NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FourthWall Media®, a leader in television analytics, and PlaceIQ, the company building a new model of consumer behavior with aggregated location data, today announced the launch of a unique partnership to help advertisers and brands see, measure, and improve the effectiveness of their TV advertising on in-store visitations. Powered by FourthWall's Reveal™ analytics platform, the offering uses anonymized matching of TV ad exposures with mobile location data to determine the impact of TV advertising campaigns on store traffic.

The partnership enables attribution analysis of television campaigns and physical visits to business establishments. The combined datasets enable campaign planning optimized to drive physical visits, ad exposure insights, and custom audience indices. These capabilities leverage FourthWall's Reveal Connect™ which matches television viewing data to 1st and 3rd party datasets while protecting consumers' personally identifiable information.

"Reveal™ provides marketers with unparalleled insights into custom audience viewing behavior including exposure to ad campaigns," says Tim Peters, CEO of FourthWall Media. "By partnering with PlaceIQ, we can draw a clear connection between advertising exposures on TV to store traffic among retailers, restaurants, auto dealers, and others. Now marketers can directly measure the impact and attribution of their campaigns, analyze the placement and creative that drove those visits, and use Reveal™ to optimize new campaigns that will drive even more store activity."

Today, marketers strive to connect their campaigns and business outcomes to determine attribution and ROI for their advertising spending. With over $70 billion invested in TV advertising, providing capabilities that show the relationship between ad exposures and physical visits is important in proving the power of television advertising. The combined datasets and capabilities allow advertisers to proactively create optimized TV campaigns that drive these measurable business outcomes.

"We're excited to partner with FourthWall Media because we believe that TV is experiencing a data-driven 'renaissance'," said Manik Khanna, VP of Business Development at PlaceIQ. "Our partnership offers brands a great new opportunity to plan and analyze TV campaigns full-circle in order to understand what drives customer visits. Together we can fundamentally change advertiser perceptions of TV as a highly accountable medium."

By blending PlaceIQ's unique foot traffic data with FourthWall's second by second viewing data in the Reveal™ analytics platform, marketers can now plan and track ROI based television campaigns like they do digital.

For more information on Attribution reports powered by Reveal, advertisers and agencies can connect with FourthWall Media for a demonstration of the product.

About Place IQ

PlaceIQ is a leading data and technology provider that powers critical business and marketing decisions with location data, analytics, and insights. An early industry pioneer, PlaceIQ has become the standard for fueling better decisions by marketers, analysts and publishers through powerful, location-based consumer insights, real-world measurement, and attribution. With PlaceIQ, companies can uncover opportunities within the consumer journey by learning about and connecting with location-based audiences, measuring real-world ROI and applying insights that drive intelligent marketing and successful business outcomes. The company is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, Chicago, and Detroit. For more information, visit www.placeiq.com. Follow us on Twitter @PlaceIQ and like us on Facebook: PlaceIQ.

About FourthWall Media

FourthWall Media® is an innovator in television analytics, fueled by the largest independent source of second-by-second cable television viewing data. The company's Reveal™ analytics platform delivers key insights to marketers, agencies, programmers, and other stakeholders across the television ecosystem. FourthWall Media provides end-to-end solutions from data collection and processing to audience discovery, optimized media planning, post analysis, and attribution – all made possible through the scalable Reveal™ analytics platform. FourthWall Media is headquartered in Dulles, VA and can be found online at www.fourthwallmedia.tv .

SOURCE FourthWall Media

Related Links

http://www.fourthwallmedia.tv

