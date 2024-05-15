Placemakr Opens its 17th Property in the Washington DC Metro Area, Placemakr Navy Yard

Newest flex living property offers the company's signature experience of home-like travel accommodations

WASHINGTON, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Placemakr , a tech-enabled hospitality and multifamily operator, today announced the launch of its newest flex living property in Washington DC, 81-unit Placemakr Navy Yard. Located just a short walk away from hot-spot neighborhoods Barracks Row and Eastern Market, Placemakr Navy Yard makes good on the company's promise to reimagine where life happens by empowering its guests with the amenities of home and hospitality when they travel. Now open for guest bookings, visitors can enjoy the apartment hotel-style accommodations signature to Placemakr's unique offering, complete with in-suite laundry and full kitchens.

"We're thrilled to deepen our presence in our home city of Washington DC. The Navy Yard neighborhood is exactly the type of location we look for when launching a new property, with incredible demand drivers that let us serve everyone from young professionals to families and so much in between," said Jason Fudin, Placemakr CEO. "This is our second time partnering with MMg. They've been pioneers in the flex-use asset class in DC, and we couldn't be more excited to continue working with Julio, Don, and team".

Placemakr also partners with MMg at Placemakr NoMa, a 62-unit apartment-hotel that opened in March of this year. "After an incredible turnaround effort upon takeover at our property in NoMa, we're committed to expanding our relationship with Placemakr with the conversion of our Navy Yard properties," said Julio Murillo, CEO of MMg. "They've built a platform that is laser-focused on asset profitability and guest satisfaction while responding to clear market demand, and we're excited to work together to bring flex living to Navy Yard."

Book your stay at Placemakr Navy Yard today at placemakr.com.

About Placemakr

Placemakr is a tech-enabled operating company and real estate investor. The company transforms multifamily properties into a unique blend of apartment living and hospitality and has been the pioneer of the flexible-living asset class. Placemakr's innovative tech-enabled platform provides an unmatched experience for its guests and residents, combining the advantages of apartment living with the services and reliability of a hotel, all within a single building. Placemakr's thoughtfully curated spaces in carefully selected neighborhoods offer guests and residents the flexibility to stay for a night, a year, or any duration in between.

