Plácido Domingo's Operatic Gala, Celebrating 50 Years at the Arena di Verona, Comes to Cinemas Nationwide for One Day Only on September 7

DENVER, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Events is celebrating the illustrious half-century long career of beloved Maestro Plácido Domingo by bringing his operatic talents to movie theaters across the country on September 7 only. Domingo made his stage debut in Italy and at the Arena di Verona during the summer of 1969, singing the role of Calaf in Puccini's "Turandot" and the title role in Giuseppe Verdi's "Don Carlo." Fifty years later, he returns to the Arena di Verona for an operatic gala event, which will screen in movie theaters nationwide and include three operas with grand baritone parts: Verdi's "Nabucco," "Macbeth" and "Simon Boccanegra."

Plácido Domingo

Tickets for "Plácido Domingo Gala" are available at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices.

Presented by Fathom Events, this special one-time event will screen in more than 500 movie theaters nationwide on Saturday, September 7 at 12:55 p.m. local time, through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

"Plácido Domingo Gala" celebrates the historic talents of one of the greatest singers in the world, who has had an international career as a tenor, baritone, orchestra conductor, general manager and mentor of young talents. Domingo has starred in over 150 operatic roles, conducted over 500 opera performances and won a sensational 11 Grammy Awards. His iconic performances alongside Luciano Pavarotti and José Carreras as one of the Three Tenors, the legendary Plácido Domingo continues to astound audiences with a vocal talent unmatched in power.

The live performance from the Arena di Verona also strengthens Domingo's deep bond with the Verona amphitheatre's Opera Festival, 50 years after his debut on the world's largest stage. Arena Di Verona Amphitheatre is an ancient roman opera venue set in the beautiful Piazza Bra. Opened in 30AD, the arena has been at the heart of Italian entertainment for almost 2000 years.

Accompanied by the incredible Orchestra of the Arena Di Verona and conducted by Jordi Bernàcer, Domingo will be joined on stage by fellow renowned opera stars including Anna Pirozzi, Arturo Chacón-Cruz, Marko Mimica and Géraldine Chauvet.

"We are thrilled to give U.S. audiences the exclusive opportunity to experience Plácido Domingo's gifts as he performs from the Arena di Verona," said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt. "Our large fanbase of classical music lovers will be able to come together in movie theaters to celebrate the career of one of opera's most beloved voices."

