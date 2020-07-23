PlainID featured for Innovation in KuppingerCole Market Compass for Dynamic Authorization Management

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PlainID, a leading provider of authorization solutions, today announced it has been featured for Innovation in the July 2020 Market Compass for Dynamic Authorization Management (DAM) by Senior Analyst Graham Williamson at KuppingerCole.

The report covers a number of vendors in the rapidly growing Authorization market, and provides a Market Direction section that calls out market drivers and trends, including a push toward access control decisions being Policy-Based. In their Trend Compass, they call out that DAM has evolved from Niche in the 90s to Hype in the 2010s to the current maturity level of 'Established.' Williamson expects "steady growth in the DAM sector."

"We are excited to be the 'Featured for Innovation' vendor in this latest Market Compass on Dynamic Authorization Management," said Gal Helemski, Co-founder and Chief Innovation and Product Officer at PlainID. She continued, "One of our core principles is to be incredibly focused in our ability to provide customers with the most relevant features at enterprise-level scalability and readiness. Our Policy Manager and Partner Manager solutions are best of breed and have been embraced by Fortune 1000 companies. Our recent innovations include a 'sidecar' enforcement for microservices, and a built-in solution for access management that enables customers to benefit from an advanced centralized management platform that has a technology-focused approach." She concluded, "We're truly humbled by the reception we've received for our Policy Based Access Control solution, with our most recent customers including some of the largest financial institutions in the world."

PlainID Inc. is the recognized leader of Policy-Based Access Control (PBAC). PlainID's simple, straightforward solution to authorization management enables organizations to govern, administer and control who can access assets across their digital landscape. PlainID recognizes the frustrations of businesses struggling to understand, incorporate, and best implement Identity and Access Management, and is using Policy-Based Access Control (PBAC) to solve it. PlainID's solution, PlainID PBAC Platform, enables rapid business growth by connecting new and legacy technologies with the latest and most advanced authorization features. As part of the PBAC Platform, PlainID has developed the Policy Manager and the Entitlement & Role Manager and has ongoing development of additional PBAC modules.

