PlainID Platform Extends Data Access Solutions with Support for Snowflake Environments

Enterprises increasingly rely on Snowflake as a strategic platform for storing, processing, and analyzing vast amounts of data. As data volumes grow and the need for granular access controls increases, ensuring only authorized users can access sensitive information becomes critical.

While Snowflake offers native access control features, aligning these controls across large enterprise environments is complex and error-prone. The challenge many organizations face is that data access policies are often managed in silos. These silos lead to inconsistencies and potential security vulnerabilities, making it difficult for security teams to maintain oversight and ensure sensitive data isn't inadvertently exposed.

PlainID addresses this gap by centralizing Snowflake's access controls through a unified Policy-Based Access Control (PBAC) framework. Through Policy Orchestration, the PlainID Platform empowers enterprises to centrally create and manage policies, which are then enforced by Snowflake at the point of data access.

"PlainID is designed to give you full visibility and control across Snowflake Data Cloud, enhancing your security posture and improving the way you create, manage, and monitor data access policies," said Gal Helemski, chief product officer, and co-founder, PlainID. "PlainID empowers organizations to extract maximum value from their data platforms by accelerating the secure deployment of critical data and analytics use cases. This includes direct and indirect access, enhancing both internal and external data sharing, and strengthening enterprise data security."

PlainID Authorizers are available for applications, APIs, microservices, and data tools. The Snowflake authorizer extends PlainID's commitment to support data technologies including PowerBI, Google Big Query, ANSI SQL and masking for JSON.

