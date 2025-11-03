PlainID Launches Policy 360°, Delivering the Industry's Most Comprehensive View of Access Policy Management

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PlainID, the market-leading authorization provider, announced Policy 360°, a major enhancement to its platform, delivering the industry's most comprehensive framework for policy management, unifying every stage of the policy lifecycle.

As enterprise access ecosystems grow more complex, policies span multiple environments, applications, and stakeholders. Managing their full lifecycle, from creation and governance to deployment and audit, has traditionally required navigating fragmented tools and disconnected interfaces.

PlainID's new interface introduces a true 360-degree perspective of every policy, consolidating all logic, metadata, dependencies, and actions in one place.

It enables teams to fully discover, manage, and monitor access policies with unmatched coordination and efficiency. Learn more at www.plainid.com/plainid-platform.

"Policy 360° represents a new level of visibility and control in authorization," said Gal Helemski, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder, PlainID. "Different teams involved in this process view policies through different lenses. Our new capability gives organizations a 360-degree view of every facet of an access policy and every step in its lifecycle, from authoring and editing through approval, deployment, audit, and traceability. It brings all stakeholders together around a single, shared view of access policies, accelerating decisions and strengthening governance."

Key benefits:

Gain holistic visibility – View every policy in context: structure, relationships, dependencies, and history.





– View every policy in context: structure, relationships, dependencies, and history. Streamline governance workflows – Manage creation, approval, deployment, and audit seamlessly within one intuitive interface.





– Manage creation, approval, deployment, and audit seamlessly within one intuitive interface. Enhance collaboration – Align technical and business teams around a shared view that speeds decision-making and strengthens governance.





– Align technical and business teams around a shared view that speeds decision-making and strengthens governance. Leverage Native View – Bring existing vendor-specific policies (e.g., SQL for Snowflake and Databricks) into PlainID for centralized oversight and consistency without rewriting code.

Policy 360° builds on PlainID's commitment to simplify and modernize authorization, giving enterprises the clarity, alignment, and operational efficiency needed to govern access at scale.

About PlainID

PlainID is the market-leading authorization platform, solving the complex access challenges of the modern, AI-driven enterprise. Trusted by leading Fortune 2000 companies and powered by Policy-Based Access Control (PBAC), the PlainID Platform enables organizations to discover, manage, and authorize access control policies across their entire technology environment, from critical applications and data to the full workflow of agentic AI systems. This unified approach minimizes the risk of data leakage, ensures continuous compliance, and securely accelerates innovation at scale.

Learn more at www.plainid.com .

Media Contact:

Tara Bair

[email protected]

(757) 641-4180

SOURCE PlainID