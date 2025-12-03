PlainID Named a Representative Provider in the 2025 Gartner® Innovation Insight: Authorization Management Platforms Report

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PlainID, the leading provider of policy-based authorization solutions, announced its inclusion as a Representative Provider in the Gartner® Innovation Insight: Authorization Management Platforms report. This marks the first time Gartner has formally published a report on Authorization Management Platforms (AMPs) as a distinct market category.

Authorization remains one of the most complex layers of enterprise security — and legacy models can't keep pace with modern architectures. Gartner notes that "The majority of software components implement their own authorization logic and authorization policy. This results in inconsistent practices that can lead to unauthorized access, increased operational costs and inefficiencies." Gartner also notes that "There is no universally accepted authorization standard, which has resulted in the market adopting disparate and non-interoperable authorization frameworks."

The report describes how AMPs can help organizations move beyond authorization silos to strengthen security, improve compliance, and increase operational efficiency and agility across the enterprise."

Gartner adds, "AMP automates the deployment of authorization policies and enables the least-privilege assignment of access for humans and machines, diminishing the likelihood of inappropriate access."

Gal Helmenski, Co-Founder & CTO of PlainID, said:

"In our view, Gartner focusing on Authorization Management Platforms as a formal category signals a pivotal moment for the industry. Authorization policy is becoming the foundation for enterprise trust — especially as AI systems and autonomous agents take a more active role in decision-making across enterprise systems and layers and data access. Dynamic access-policy control is what allows organizations to innovate responsibly."

Gartner notes, "As standards mature and the threat landscape evolves, and regulatory scrutiny intensifies, the value of advanced, standards-based AMPs will increase, leading to accelerated adoption." Gartner mentions PlainID among the Representative Providers.

Gartner, Innovation Insight: Authorization Management Platforms, Paul Mezzera, Nathan Harris. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved .

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About PlainID

PlainID is the market-leading authorization platform, solving the complex access challenges of the modern, AI-driven enterprise. Powered by Policy-Based Access Control (PBAC), the PlainID Platform enables organizations to discover, manage, and authorize access policies across their entire technology environment — from critical applications and data to agentic AI systems. This unified approach minimizes risk, ensures compliance, and accelerates innovation at scale.

Learn more at www.plainid.com .

