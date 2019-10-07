PlainID named as a Sample Vendor in the Externalized Authorization Management category in the Hype Cycle for Identity and Access Management Technologies, 2019

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PlainID, announced it has been named by Gartner as a Sample Vendor in the Externalized Authorization Management category in the Hype Cycle for Identity and Access Management Technologies, 2019.

"We are thrilled to be once again named in the Hype Cycle report, and are encouraged by the movement of the Externalized Authorization Management category into the "Slope of Enlightenment" phase," said Sam Adler, VP of Marketing at PlainID. In the report1 (Gartner subscription required), Felix Gaehtgens, VP Analyst at Gartner notes, "Enterprises should use EAM when externalized and centralized fine-grained authorization across a variety of application is desired."

"In our opinion, the Externalized Authorization Management category is growing rapidly, and the need for the functionality is growing even faster." Gal Helemski, PlainID CIPO and Co-Founder added, "PlainID offers a Unified Authorization Management solution that provides fine-grained, medium-grained and coarse-grained access control for applications, APIs, cloud platforms, portals and IAM solutions. We believe there should be a more unified approach to Authorization Management, so that companies can see what users can do, not just manage users. The traditional approach has been to focus on Identity and Authentication, and we believe the ability to manage access policies and the connections to what users can access is shifting what we think about what Identity Management should achieve."

1Gartner "Hype Cycle for Identity and Access Management Technologies, 2019," Ant Allan, 2 August 2019

About PlainID

PlainID offers an advanced Authorization Platform, the first policy based access control (PBAC) solution that simplifies Authorization to one point of decision, one point of control and one point of view across your cloud, mobile and legacy applications. An intuitive policy based decision solution, PBAC is quickly replacing the traditional role based (RBAC) and attribute based (ABAC) authorization solutions. Companies that use PlainID benefit from a scalable, graph DB based Authorization platform that meets the demands of enterprise growth without worry.

