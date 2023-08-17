Plaintiffs' Attorneys at Dallas' Hamilton Wingo Named Among Best Lawyers in America

DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Four accomplished plaintiffs' trial lawyers from Dallas' Hamilton Wingo are recognized among the country's top attorneys for personal injury, product liability, and medical malpractice cases in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

Hamilton Wingo's Chris Hamilton earned a spot in the annual guide to the top lawyers in the nation based on his work in personal injury and product liability trials and his expertise in medical malpractice lawsuits.

Fellow firm attorneys Paul Wingo and Ray Khirallah were selected again based on their years of successful work for clients in high-stakes personal injury lawsuits. Grant Boston, recently promoted to partner at Hamilton Wingo, claimed his second consecutive listing on the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch list of leading young lawyers representing clients in personal injury cases.

Hamilton Wingo won the nation's largest verdict last year for the family of a woman who was murdered by a cable TV repairman employed by a Fortune 500 company. The $7.3 billion verdict handed down by a Dallas County jury was recognized as the Most Impressive Plaintiffs' Verdict of 2022 by the Courtroom View Network, which broadcast the entire trial. The verdict was later entered as a judgment of more than $1 billion before the case was resolved under an agreed settlement.

Hamilton Wingo welcomed Kristi Wood and Guillermo Torres this year as the latest additions to the firm's team of trial lawyers representing clients in serious personal injury and wrongful death cases. Mr. Hamilton, Mr. Wingo, and Mr. Khirallah were recently named among the Best Lawyers in Dallas by D Magazine, and firm attorneys Barrett Robin and Damian Williams earned spots on the Texas Super Lawyers Rising Stars list of the top young attorneys in the state.

Hamilton Wingo is one of Dallas' premier trial law firms, having won billions of dollars in verdicts and settlements in the past decade alone. The firm's skilled attorneys represent people from all walks of life in serious personal injury and wrongful death cases involving automobile, airline, and other transportation incidents, workplace safety issues, dram shop liability, dangerous products, industrial catastrophes, medical malpractice, premises liability, utility accidents, and water contamination in addition to high-stakes business litigation. To learn more about the firm, visit www.hamiltonwingo.com.

