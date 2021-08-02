Plan a Perfect Reunion for Family and Friends

Make it fun. Whether it's a water balloon toss or a three-legged race, organizing a few games for your guests can be a simple way to reconnect and have fun together. Outdoor games like ring toss and potato sack races or arts and crafts are activities all ages can enjoy.

Reach for pantry staples. No picnic is complete without good food. When planning your menu and packing your cooler, don't stress. Before you make an extra trip to your local farmers market or grocery store, be sure to check your pantry. You probably already have the makings for simple yet delicious meals and snacks. For example, canned fruits, vegetables and proteins – like wild-caught tuna, salmon and sardines – can help you create and elevate your picnic recipes.

Host an eco-friendly picnic. Good food and good weather help make a successful picnic, but ensuring you leave your space as you found it is equally important. To minimize waste, invest in reusable picnicware, like utensils and plates. Also consider swapping your paper napkins for cloth versions. Not only are they more environmentally friendly, but they'll also elevate the overall look of your picnic.

No grill, no problem. As more people seek out substitutes for red meat, change up your menu and serve seafood as a delicious alternative. For example, an Albacore Bliss Bowl made with Chicken of the Sea Solid White Albacore Tuna in Water is a versatile choice that can be topped with veggies like cabbage, cucumber and carrot then drizzled with a homemade dressing. Since there's no cooking required, you can easily prep ahead of time or even on-site. For those taking part in the day's games and activities, try these Salmon Rollups which make perfect handheld snacks.

Albacore Bliss Bowl

Total time: 10 minutes

Servings: 4

2 cans (5 ounces each) Chicken of the Sea Solid White Albacore Tuna in Water, drained and flaked

2 cups cooked quinoa

1/2 cup chopped purple cabbage

1/3 cup diced cucumber

1/3 cup shredded carrot

1/3 cup diced red pepper

1/3 cup diced mango

1/3 cup chopped green onions

4 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1 teaspoon sesame seeds or black sesame seeds

Divide cooked quinoa between four bowls. Top each with evenly divided tuna, cabbage, cucumber, carrots, red peppers, mango and green onions.

In small bowl, whisk apple cider vinegar, olive oil, honey, sesame oil, salt and pepper. Drizzle over each bowl. Garnish with sesame seeds.

Salmon Rollups

Total time: 15 minutes

Servings: 4

1 can (5 ounce) Chicken of the Sea Pink Salmon

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup thick and chunky salsa, plus additional for dipping (optional)

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup corn chips, crushed

4 flour tortillas (8 inches)

4 large leafy green lettuce leaves, washed and patted dry

In bowl, combine cream cheese and 1/2 cup salsa until light and fluffy. Stir in salmon, cheese and corn chips.

Spread 1/4 filling to within 1/2 inch of each tortilla edge. Arrange one lettuce leaf over filling. Roll up tortillas and wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate 1-3 hours.

To serve, remove plastic wrap, trim ends from rolls and cut each into 3-4 slices. Serve with additional salsa, if desired.

