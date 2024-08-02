Plan Group, an Equans Company, selects SIS Construct 365 as part of their Digital Transformation Move from SAP to Dynamics 365

DULUTH, Ga., Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SIS LLC, a leading implementer of ERP and CRM solutions built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 for construction and other project and service-based companies, is pleased to announce:

Plan Group has selected SIS to implement its Construct 365 Project Cost Management (PCM), to support the core of its construction operation. SIS will work alongside Microsoft Consulting Services in the overall Dynamics 365 implementation. The SIS cloud-based solution will help Plan Group continue its growth and focus on its efficiency and bottom-line performance.

"SIS appreciates Plan Group's confidence in us to select SIS Construct 365 PCM as the solution to fully support their construction operations. This move will improve integration and efficiency across the organization. We look forward to a successful implementation partnership with Plan Group," Mark Kershteyn, SIS Partner.

About Plan Group:

In 1955, Plan Electrical was a family-run electrical business serving the Greater Toronto area. Today, they are Plan Group, Canada's premier technical solutions contractor. Plan Group specializes in delivering large-scale and mid-mark Electrical, Mechanical, and Technology construction, as well as ongoing service and facilities management for clients across a broad spectrum of industries. www.plan-group.com

About SIS:

SIS is headquartered in the USA with an additional presence in Canada, UK, India, Poland, and Ukraine, and has delivered ERP and CRM solutions to construction and other project and service-based companies for over 28 years. All SIS solutions run on Microsoft Dynamics 365 and SIS Construct 365 industry IP. As a full-service technology consulting firm, SIS offers, implements, and supports end-to-end digital transformation solutions. Our services include ERP & CRM implementation, rescue, assessment, business intelligence, and managed services. www.sisn.com

About SIS Construct 365:

SIS Construct 365 is a full suite of solutions built on and powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365, designed for project and service-driven industries to better manage the complexities of Project Accounting and Project Management. www.sisn.com/construct365 .

