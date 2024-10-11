PLAN INTERNATIONAL AND PARAMOUNT PARTNER TO EMPOWER GIRLS WORLDWIDE

Global campaign launches on International Day of the Girl Child to support girls' education and gender equality

WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of International Day of the Girl Child (Oct. 11), Plan International has announced a partnership with Paramount to launch a new global campaign, featuring Nickelodeon's iconic Latina heroine Dora, to champion girls' access to education and gender equality. Kicking off today, the multiplatform initiative includes:

A young girl proudly wearing a purple backpack stands alongside animated characters Dora the Explorer and Boots, symbolizing the journey toward education. Plan International and Paramount have partnered to empower girls worldwide through a global campaign promoting girls' access to education and gender equality. Learn more at www.planusa.org/dora. Dora - International Day of the Girl

The establishment of a new Dora Fund: Provides grants for youth-led organizations dedicated to girls' education.

Provides grants for youth-led organizations dedicated to girls' education. Backpacks and supplies: Paramount will provide funding for the distribution of backpacks filled with school supplies. Audiences can choose to contribute to this through Plan's Gifts of Hope initiative.

Paramount will provide funding for the distribution of backpacks filled with school supplies. Audiences can choose to contribute to this through Plan's Gifts of Hope initiative. Global PSA: A powerful public service announcement airs across Paramount networks.

A powerful public service announcement airs across Paramount networks. A Plan International resource hub: Offers additional ways for audiences to get involved in the campaign and learn more.

Globally, 224 million children and youth are out of school, with girls facing the greatest barriers to education. To help address this crisis, Plan reached 10.5 million people through inclusive, quality education programs in 2023 alone. Building on this impact, the campaign invites the public to help break down these barriers and ensure all children, especially girls, have the opportunity to learn.

Join the movement and learn more at www.planusa.org/dora

"This partnership showcases the power of education to transform girls' lives," said Shanna Marzilli, president and CEO of Plan International USA. "By partnering with Paramount, we are raising awareness about the barriers girls face and providing ways for people to help break them down. Together, we won't stop until every girl can access the education she deserves."

Bradley Archer-Haynes, senior vice president, cross company impact at Paramount, said: "We are so proud to partner with Plan International to encourage discussions about access to education and gender equality for the next generation of female leaders, innovators and groundbreakers around the world. Kids are powerful contributors to societal change, and we hope Dora's legacy of empowerment, inclusivity and adventure continues to inspire positive transformation through this campaign."

Campaign details

The campaign kicks off on Oct. 11 with a 60-second PSA airing across Paramount's networks in more than 160 markets worldwide including Nickelodeon and MTV global feeds, as well as social media, along with a shorter version for broader distribution. The PSA celebrates the limitless potential of every girl, encouraging them to face challenges and pursue their dreams with courage and determination, embodying Dora's core values of bravery and empowerment.

The campaign also offers an online landing page offering an opportunity for girl- and youth-led organizations to apply for grants to support their work to promote girls' education, a quiz to test your knowledge of the futures girls want, inspiring stories of changemakers, and other content featuring practical information on how to support girls' rights.

As part of the campaign, the "Dora Fund" has been created to provide grants to organizations that support projects aimed at advancing girls' education in communities around the world. Paramount will also fund the distribution of backpacks filled with school supplies to children in need, and audiences will be able to directly contribute to this effort through Plan's Gifts of Hope initiative, an affordable way to address global challenges and injustices.

"This campaign opens doors for girls to become leaders, teachers or explorers by providing the resources, support and encouragement they need to pursue their dreams," Marzilli added. "Through education and community, we can help girls break barriers and create the futures they want."

Get involved

Be a part of the movement for change. Scan the QR code in the PSA or visit www.planusa.org/dora to join the campaign, apply for grants through the Dora Fund and discover more ways you can champion gender equality today.

About Plan International

Plan International is an international development and humanitarian nonprofit that advances children's rights and equality for girls. Working together with children, young people, supporters and partners, we strive for a just world, tackling the root causes of challenges children face. We are there from birth until adulthood, and we support children to prepare for and respond to crises and adversity, while particularly focusing on the experiences of girls. With more than 85 years of experience, we work to transform lives in more than 80 countries. We won't stop until we are all equal.

About Paramount

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) is a leading global media, streaming and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount's portfolio includes CBS, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+ and Pluto TV. Paramount holds one of the industry's most extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, the company provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution, and advertising solutions.

