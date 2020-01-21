Plan Management Corp. Announces Major OptionTrax® Enhancements for its 28th Anniversary

RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plan Management Corp. (PMC), the long-time leader in the equity benefit plan and cap table management software field, announced today that the latest OptionTrax® software release introduces two major enhancements that make life significantly easier for equity plan and securities administrators.

Deep Expertise. Easy-to-use software. Simple. Powerful. Backed by experts.

The first is a breakthrough in producing and issuing award agreements – OptionTrax has made the process simple and real-time. OptionTrax has always allowed for the generation and acceptance of electronic grant agreements, and now plan administrators can use Microsoft Word to easily create their own grant agreement templates. Administrators can create agreement templates in any desired format, and, most important, can then instantly upload them into the OptionTrax® System. No laborious trying to fit agreements into a restrictive format and there is no time-wasting turnaround delay. And, in a related exciting advancement, award recipients can create their own encrypted electronic signature right within the OptionTrax system to electronically sign award agreements with no integration with DocuSign® or other vendors required!

Jonathan Miller, PMC's CEO said, "These new features will make life much easier for equity plan administrators. We know that one of the biggest challenges for administrators, historically, has been managing grant agreement templates created by counsel or the Board of Directors who may not be familiar with the constraints of many software systems. Now this problem is solved by enabling the administrator to create the agreement in Word®, to test and insert macros directly into the template, and then automatically upload it to the OptionTrax® system. It's been one of the most requested features by plan administrators. We're happy to have solved this difficult problem for them."

Mr. Miller added, "We have also added a new, quick way for OptionTrax clients to learn about the key features of OptionTrax at their own pace. Our new and growing library of instructional videos allows administrators to quickly find help topics and watch a detailed step-by-step video on how to perform functions or run reports. Our clients, their employees, and our partners are going to see a lot of exciting things happening here at OptionTrax in this, our 28th anniversary year. We have added, and will continue to add, enhancements to our software and services to keep us at the forefront of providing exactly what issuers need. We are particularly excited about our recent growth in serving mid-cap companies, both private and publicly held. They appreciate the intuitiveness, ease-of-use, and expertise available at a reasonable price that they can only get from OptionTrax. We want everybody to keep their eyes on us this year; these new features are just the beginning!"

Contact:

Elena Thomas

8886788729

232504@email4pr.com

SOURCE OptionTrax